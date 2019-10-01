Evan Hughes leads the Chase Heat in win over Kamloops Storm

The Heat’s Evan Hughes slides the puck past Kamloops Storm goaltender Ethan Paulin-Hatch to put Chase up 1-0 in the first period. It would be the first of four goals scored by Hughes on the night as the Heat earn the W by knocking off the Storm by a final of 9 to 4. (Rick Koch photo)

Scott Koch

Contributor

Friday the 7th saw the Wranglers from 100 Mile House road their horses into the Village.

In an ugly get together, the two teams combined for 170 minutes of “jail” time for misdemeanours and attempts at mayhem. During all that, there were stretches of hockey taking place with a total of 11 goals being scored.

In the 1st period, the visitors scored with 19 seconds gone, then Brandon Gremaud tallied with 46 more seconds off the clock. He was aided by Marino Bordin and Jayden Russell. With just over four minutes gone, the Cariboo crew scored again and Chase goaltender Dylan Barton was relieved by Jordan Foster. Trevor Kennedy then scored from Gremaud and Cam Watson, tying the game at 2-2. In the next 12 minutes, the visitors popped in a trio of counters. That was followed by Evan Hughes from Colton Nikiforuk and Tyson Lampreau and, after 20, it was 5-3.

Holy moly!! What was that? @100MiWranglers lead 5-3 after 1. Shots 12-10 visitors. Goals by Kennedy, Gremaud and Hughes. #KIJHL @JrNightIntl — Chase Heat (@ChaseHeat) September 28, 2019

In the 2nd, a goal apiece got scored, Gavin Mattey on the power play from Nikiforuk, and Watson doing the honours for the Heat. Several tussles of muscle erupted that resulted in some shortening of the player benches due to absentees sent to the showers.

In the 3rd, the locals got to within one goal of the visitors. Matthew Poole on the man advantage from Hughes and Mattey provided the fans with a nail-biting final 10 minutes. More fellows were sent to the showers early by the referee for their indiscretions.

Final: 6-5 for 100 Mile House.

Saturday the 28th at the local chilly ice palace saw the Kamloops Storm suit up to face their neighbours. This one could have been marketed as “Evan Hughes Night,” as he stole the show. Hughes got the first goal from Gremaud and Nikiforuk, then Mattey from Breckin Erichuk and Watson. Kamloops got one of their own before Mattey on the power play got his 2nd from Nikiforuk and Hughes. Twenty-four seconds later, Hughes got his second marker from Nikiforuk and Lampreau, and with 0.6 of a second left, Kennedy from Gremaud and Erichuk made it 5-1.

In the 2nd period, Erichuk from Nikiforuk and Gremaud extended the lead, but the Storm got a goal. Then Hughes scored his hat trick tally from Poole and Nikiforuk, prior to Kamloops scoring their 3rd. After 40 minutes it was 7-3.

In the 3rd it was Hughes getting his 4th from Nikiforuk and Gremaud. Nikiforuk from Mattey and Hughes ended the deluge of nine goals in this one for the locals. Kamloops got the last word, with the game ending 9-4 for the Heat.

Hughes’ six-point night vaulted him into 5th spot in KIJHL scoring. Nikiforuk aided and abetted with a goal and five helpers. Barton provided strong support between the pipes in this overall tame affair compared to the Friday Night Fight Card.

One game on the schedule coming up with the Fernie Ghostriders dropping by on Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Heat Beat: Some of the best hot dogs between Pritchard and Sorrento are served up at the Chilli Areena Cantina during hockey games in Chase. Sunday found hot dog hounds feasting on the delicacies at the Lions Park. The afternoon soiree included the players, their families, the billet parents, Heat volunteers.

The Heatville door opened and shut on a number of players over the past few days as roster changes have been made. The team said farewell to goalie Jordan Foster and forward Owen Lee, who will move on to their new teams. Incoming is 20-year-old tender Vincent Benedetto from Edmonton. Roster moves are a reality of tinkering to find a winning roster in the hockey business. See you at the rink supporting your team!