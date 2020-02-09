The Vees took a 3-2 overtime win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks tonight in Penticton. (Phil McLachlan - Western News)

Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

While they have clinched a playoff birth, Vernon and Wenatchee are hot on the ‘Backs trail.

With the BCHL regular season winding down, the Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks took their Friday Feb. 7 battle right down to the wire. It took an overtime period forced by a late Silverbacks goal to decide the game.

Both teams put up a goal in the opening period; the Silverbacks’ Logan Shaw scored two minutes into game and the division-leading Vees evened the score on the power play later on.

The Vees got the best of the Silverbacks in the middle period, out-shooting them 13-8 and scoring to earn themselves the lead.

Read More: Salmon Arm businesses invited to Paint the Town Red for hockey extravaganza

Read More: ‘A big-hearted gentle giant’ killed in collision in Shuswap on Highway 1

Although the Vees kept up the offensive pressure in the third period, putting 11 shots on Ethan Langenegger in the Silverbacks’ net, only the ‘Backs notched the score sheet. The late-period equalizer from William Poirier to force the overtime period.

Danny Weight scored the game-winner just over a minute into the overtime period to wrap up a 3-2 win.

Following the weekend’s games the way the BCHL Interior Division playoff picture will look when the season ends remains anyone’s guess. The Silverbacks’ third place position in the division is tenuous as the Wenatchee Wild are only one point behind them in the standings and the Vernon Vipers sit two points back.

Read More: Canadian women’s basketball team punches its Olympic ticket with win over Sweden

Read More: Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Next weekend, the Silverbacks are scheduled for games against the West Kelowna Warriors and Merritt Centennials who are sixth and seventh in the Interior respectively. The weekend will be closed out with a Sunday Feb. 16 Shaw Centre showdown with the Wild that will be important in deciding the teams’ eventual playoff berths.

The Silverbacks’ regular season will end with another home game against the Centennials on Feb. 23.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Just Posted

Every game counts for Salmon Arm Silverbacks in close Interior Division

While they have clinched a playoff birth, Vernon and Wenatchee are hot on the ‘Backs trail.

Word on the street: What does your ideal Valentine’s Day look like?

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, the Observer took to the streets to… Continue reading

Salmon Arm businesses invited to Paint the Town Red for hockey extravaganza

Rogers Hometown Hockey coming to town next month

Jack-knifed semi on Highway 1, no road closures

The incident happened at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Group rekindles search for man last seen in Sicamous

Please Bring Me Home supporting search efforts for Matthew Taylor, Ashley Simpson

VIDEO: From Pitt to ‘1917,’ what to anticipate at Sunday’s Oscars

Pre-show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

On 10th anniversary of Vancouver Olympics, public figures reflect on mixed legacy

Despite Olympic Village going into receivership, Games brought Canada Line, safer Sea-to-Sky Highway

Flames snap Vancouver’s 9-game home winning streak with 6-2 triumph

Dube has 3 points as Calgary powers past Canucks

Ice was once harvested in Summerland

Before refrigeration, is was taken from area lakes

Chilliwack dog in New York vying for top spot at 144th annual Westminster dog show

Bella is the only German shepherd from B.C. competing this weekend

The fear of selling a century-old home in B.C.

Homeowner worries a piece of Abbotsford’s heritage will be lost if lot is redeveloped

Kamloops sculptor casting Canada’s forefathers in bronze

Four of Canada’s early prime ministers will be cast in bronze at a shop in Knutsford, B.C.

B.C. VIEWS: The glacial pace of resource development

As delays continue, costs climb and confusion reigns

11 more arrested as RCMP continue to enforce injunction against Wet’suwet’en pipeline opponents

Mounties reached the last and final camp along the access road south of Houston Saturday

Most Read