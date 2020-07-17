Exhibit showcasing B.C.’s rich hockey history seeks submissions from the public

“… We’re excited to see what interesting pieces of history we can gather from around the province.”

The BC Hockey Hall of Fame is calling on hockey enthusiasts to help them in the creation of a new exhibit.

The new exhibit, with the goal of showcasing B.C.’s rich and diverse hockey history, is in need of submissions from the public.

This comes after the organization was forced to cancel their annual summer induction event.

The BCHHF is currently scouring the province in search of old artifacts such as jerseys, pucks, sticks, programs, photos, and other equipment that can tell the story of the sport.

Themes the organization are particularly interested in include Vancouver Canucks history, historical hockey leagues in B.C., B.C. women’s hockey, indigenous hockey in the province, B.C.’s championship teams, and influential people in the province’s hockey history.

“Our province has such a rich hockey history. This is the perfect opportunity for us to enhance our Hall of Fame and we’re excited to see what interesting pieces of history we can gather from around the province,” said Jim Hughson, Chair of the Board for the BC Hockey Hall of Fame in a release.

Hockey greats Steve Yzerman, Mark Recchi, Scott Niedermeyer, and Joe Sakic have already secured spots in the hall, and the BCHHF is excited to further enhance this area by adding a section on the history of hockey in the province.

Those interested in contributing are encouraged to contact the BC Hockey Hall of Fame at 778-559-3263, or via email at executive.director@bchhf.com.

The organization cautioned that only items they consider suitable or relevant will be accepted, however they welcome all inquiries.

For more information visit bchhf.com.

READ MORE: BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Fire Department detouring pedestrains away from pool and rec centre

The department has brought hazardous materials gear to the scene.

35 COVID-19 infections linked to Kelowna parties around Canada Day

Dr. Bonnie Henry is urging young people who may have been exposed to not gather in case they are contagious

Garden a labour of love on Salmon Arm Lawn Bowling Club grounds

Alice Broeder finds joy in tending to extensive and growing green space

Two men plead guilty in recent violent Salmon Arm break-in, go to jail immediately

Jail sentence issued less than two weeks after men arrested in Princeton

Thompson Okanagan tourism takes a hit

Lack of international travelers coming to the region causing a devastating impact

28 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. including baby in neonatal intensive care unit

Health officials announce outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital, a case at Site C Dam, more cases in Kelowna

Residents help extinguish grass fire at Osoyoos Golf Club

The fire on July 15 reached a size of 80 feet by 20 feet before being extinguished

Vernon waterslides to set to reopen tomorrow

A number of pandemic procedures in place at Splashdown Vernon, formerly Atlantis Waterslides

B.C. Premier apologizes, says he misspoke on comments about drug addiction

B.C. set a new record of 175 overdose deaths in June

Those experiencing homelessness in Kelowna increases from 2018

A point-in-time count conducted in March shows a jump of four per cent in homeless population

Three Ontario residents arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman downtown Kelowna

The suspects are Ontario residents and have now been released from custody

Confederate flag seen along anti-racism parade route in Summerland

Incident is third sighting of Confederate flag in community in past two weeks

Vancouver Island firefighter dies at scene of barn blaze

The volunteer firefighter suffered a medical emergency after arriving to assist

Missing Alberta man last seen in Revelstoke

RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating him

Most Read