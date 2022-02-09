Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)

Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)

Falkland Stampede ready to buck again

Popular May long weekend rodeo, shut down for two years by COVID, slated to return May 21-23

One of Canada’s oldest rodeos hopes to be back in the saddle in 2022.

The Falkland Stampede – postponed several times over the past couple of years due to COVID – has announced on its social media platforms it plans to return on the May long weekend.

“We are incredibly excited to announce the return of the Falkland Stampede – May 21-23, 2022,” wrote the Stampede, adding that planning is underway and volunteers are already at work.

The last Stampede was the 101st annual in 2019.

READ MORE: Pandemic ropes in Falkland Stampede for second straight year

READ MORE: No stampede in Falkland for first time in over a century

Local Sportspro rodeo

Previous story
Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

Just Posted

Organizers are excited to announce plans for the 102nd annual Falkland Stampede underway, with the annual May long weekend event scheduled to return May 21-23 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star file photo)
Falkland Stampede ready to buck again

Statistics Canada released the general census information Feb. 9, with population increases for Salmon Arm and Sicamous ranging between seven and 10 per cent. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Population of Salmon Arm jumps nearly 10 per cent since 2016 census

Missy MacKintosh and Liana Boisvert take time out for a photo during the Small Business BC Awards, where MisMacK Clean Cosmetics was in the top five in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category. (Contributed)
Nominate your favourite small Okanagan business for a provincial award

Legendary singer-songwriter Barney Bentall will play Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall on April 16. The performance is hosted by the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society. (File photo)
Barney Bentall to play Salmon Arm’s Song Sparrow Hall