Family fishing weekend events to be held across the Okanagan-Shuswap

Mace Desilets helps his daughter Ellie drop her line into Salmon Arm Bay during the 2017 Kid’s fishing derby in Salmon Arm. -image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer.

Timed to coincide with Father’s Day, Family Fishing Weekend events take place June 15 to 17 2018. In the Thompson-Okanagan there will be 10 free events combining fishing, learning and socializing.

The events will feature hands-on tutorials for beginners or those just looking for a refresher. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are available for those without their own equipment.

Fishing licence requirements are waived for the weekend, meaning Canadian residents can fish licence-free over the three days, although some requirements remain in effect. Details are posted on the BC Family Fishing website and the Fisheries and Oceans website.

Related:Fisheries puts a stop to snagging in Shuswap

“Coordinating events over the Father’s Day weekend is an opportunity to remind people fishing is often a social activity. It’s not only the solitary angler casting on a lake. It’s a way to spend quality time with other people in the outdoors,” says Family Fishing Society of BC President Wayne Saito. “We see all generations at Family Fishing Weekend events from the very young who will be holding a rod for the first time to parents and grandparents proudly sharing their own fishing tips and techniques with the next generation.”

Events will be held in Kelowna at Lambly Lake and Okanagan Lake on June 16. The Okanagan Lake event is a catch-and-release derby trying to find the biggest rainbow trout in the lake.

There will also be an event held at Shannon Lake in Westbank on June 16.

Related:Kids net fish, prizes

The annual Kids’ fishing derby in Salmon Arm is affiliated with the family fishing weekend. The Derby will be held on June 17 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the end of the Salmon Arm wharf. It is open to all children 12 and under.

There will also be a Family Fishing Day event at Chain Lake near Princeton on June 16.

@SalmonArm

sports@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter