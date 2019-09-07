Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, reacts after defeating Belinda Bencic, of Switzerland, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Fans across Canada eager to cheer on Bianca Andreescu at US Open final

Ontario native takes on Serena Williams, and could become first Canadian to win a Grand Slam

Tennis lovers across Canada will gather around TV screens on Saturday to watch Bianca Andreescu take on Serena Williams in finals of the US Open.

If the 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., wins Saturday’s final match in New York City, she will be the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title — one of the most prestigious accomplishments in professional tennis.

Andreescu has already clinched a record of sorts. Her semifinal win over Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic has attracted as many as 1.5 million viewers Thursday evening on TSN — the biggest U.S. Open audience ever for the Bell Media sports channel.

Tennis Canada is holding viewing parties in Toronto and Montreal, while sports bars nationwide will host less official gatherings.

Andreescu has racked up quite the fan base over the past year, with the likes of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeting her congratulations.

READ MORE: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

She’s also become a fan favourite among members of the Romanian-Canadian community, who say they’re proud to see one of their own shine on the world stage.

And Hazel McCallion, the high-profile former longtime mayor of Andreescu’s hometown, also counts herself among the fans.

The 98-year-old nicknamed “Hurricane Hazel” says she’ll be watching the 4 p.m. match from the comfort of her home.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Just Posted

Residential development planned for Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Street

Two four-plexes and a duplex proposed for property next to Anglican Church

Salmon Arm break dance studio helps boost students’ confidence

The studio has been holding workshops across the Shuswap for four years

South Canoe Outdoor Learning School in need of food-savvy volunteers

The Kindie Buddies program needs more volunteers to educate students about food

Deciding to be part of fishing solution, not problem

James Murray/The Great Outdoors

Salmon Arm’s 122nd fall fair kicks off this weekend

The fair runs from Sept. 6-8

VIDEO: Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

WorkSafeBC review looks at mowers, braking standards

Shuswap history in pictures: Notch Hill School

U.S. photographer winds up selling subcriptions to Salmon Arm Observer

Letter: Reader demands details on South Shuswap’s Centennial Field purchase

Alternative approval process ongoing regarding CSRD buying field for park

Column: Questions and answers about Centennial Field, part 3

Director’s Notes by Area C South Shuswap director Paul Demenok

BC Wildfire responds to two blazes near Peachland

An 8 hectare wildfire is burning 26 km West of Peachland

Sagging B.C. Lions fall to 1-10 after 21-16 loss to Montreal

Alouettes hand Leos a seventh straight CFL defeat

Letter: Reader suggests citizens need better advice on smart meters

Shuswap MLA’s information inadequate if not in consultation with expert in elecromagnetic radiation

The scoop on Okanagan Falls Tickleberry’s summer ice cream numbers

For two months of each summer Tickleberry’s is hopping to fill ice cream orders

Most Read