Salmon Arm Minor Hockey hopes to fill the stands at the Shaw Centre as their midget rec team takes on Lumby for the championship banner.

SAMHA midget division co-ordinator James Inglis said there is no admission for the playoff championship, which starts at 5:45 p.m.

“It would mean a lot to the kids to try to have those stands as full as possible,” said Inglis.

