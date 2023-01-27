The Shuswap Cycling Club is planning a fat bike race on the South Canoe trails on Feb. 19, 2023. (File photo)

Fat bike race planned for Salmon Arm trails

Casual event to take place along upper South Canoe trails

Plans are in the works for a fat bike race at South Canoe.

The Shuswap Cycling Club is organizing a casual fat bike race using the groomed trails of South Canoe on Sunday, Feb. 19.

About 30 racers are expected to be participating in the event, which will be staged at and run through the upper part of the trail system, and have minimal impact on the South Canoe trailhead parking lot. However, participants will be encouraged to bike or carpool to the venue.

“The race will be sanctioned by Cycling BC, which will include insurance for the event including 3rd Party insurance for the City,” reads a letter to the City of Salmon Arm from club president David Major. “We are planning for a casual race in nature but will make sure we respect the trails and other trail users, and we will provide a safe and fun race for the participants.”

Fat bikes (sometime called snow bikes) are off-road bicycles named after their oversized tires, designed to allow a more stable ride on soft, unstable terrain.

With encouragement from Coun. Tim Lavery, Salmon Arm council voted unanimously in support of allowing the event at South Canoe.

