Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Suits and dresses were standard attire ringside as pugilists demonstrated their prowess for a good cause in the third annual Hit 2 Fit boxing fundraiser, held at the Salmon Arm Curling Club on Saturday, May 4.

This sold-out event, hosted by the Salmon Arm Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre saw 14 fights total, including an adaptive wheelchair boxing demonstration bout with Brits Colin Woods and Chris Middleton.

Salmon Arm Observer/Sicamous Eagle Valley News reporter Jim Elliot got in the ring once again for the event, this time taking on Thomas Dodman of Kamloops. The bout ended in a draw.

One of the most anticipated fights of the night, with Integrity Roofing’s Josh Bickle representing the Bulldogs, was also one of the shortest, as Bickle floored his opponent Todd Sanderson of Nanaimo early in the first round.

Jim Elliot (blue) of the Salmon Arm Bulldogs (and the Salmon Arm Observer/Eagle Valley News) lands a punch against Thomas Dodman of Kamloops’ Lions Roar Boxing Club. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
The gloves fly between Salmon Arm Bulldogs Boxing’s Chris MacDonald and James Mott of Quesnel’s Two Rivers Boxing. MacDonald won the bout, but the 56-year-old Mott was all smiles at the end, clearly having enjoyed the fight. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Caleb Tetreault of Quesnel’s 2 Rivers Boxing Club and Tobias Ryder (red) of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs congratulate each other after their fun bout. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Trish Harder of Inner City Boxing out of Nanaimo gets backed into a corner by Salmon Arm’s Kassandra McNally of the Bulldogs. Harder would go on to win the bout. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Landon McNally of Salmon Arm’s Bulldogs goes on the offensive versus Dashall Marshall of Marshall Boxing from Red Deer, Alta. in a fun bout. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Trophies and medals to be earned. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Brits Chris Middleton of Newcastle and Colin Woods of Leicester exchange blows in an adaptive boxing exhibition bout, the first fight of the Hit 2 Fit 2019 Gala at the Salmon Arm Curling Club on Saturday, May 4. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Chris Middleton of Newcastle and Colin Woods of Leicester await the result of their adaptive boxing exhibition bout, the first fight of the Hit 2 Fit 2019 Gala at the Salmon Arm Curling Club on Saturday, May 4. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

