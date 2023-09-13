Vernon’s Shanda Hill is nearing the completion of the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca Triathlon race in Buchs, Switzerland. (Facebook photo)

Finish line in sight for Vernon ultra athlete

Shanda Hill remains in second place at Double Deca Triathlon in Switzerland

The end (of the race) is near for Vernon ultra athlete Shanda Hill.

And that’s a great thing.

Hill reached the 700 kilometre mark of her 844km running discipline Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the 2023 Swissultra Double Deca Triathlon in Buchs, Switzerland.

She has just 113 kilometres left to go to finish the event, which is into Week 3. She has already swam 76 kilometres and cycled 3,600km.

“Her journey is expected to conclude by Friday morning, which means she only has two more days of running to go,” wrote her support team on social media.

Hill is in second place in the four-women division. She has a 35 km lead on Marion Dang of Germany. Austria’s Alexandra Meixner has completed the race with a time of 554 hours, 56 minutes, 32 seconds.

Meixner was the third overall finisher behind men Goulwenn Tristant of France (526:44:56) and Piotr Mlynarczyk of Poland (528:30:16). Two other men out of nine have completed the race.

