Former BCHL star reflects on NHL development camp

Mike Hardman’s successful year with the West Kelowna Warriors earned him an invite to his hometown’s NHL team earlier this year.

Originally from Boston, the former Warriors’ star Mike Hardman was thrilled when the Boston Bruins invited him to their development camp in June. Hardman racked up 72 points in 56 games for the Warriors last season and has committed to the Boston College hockey program for the upcoming season.

The Bruins invited Hardman to their development camp after the 20-year-old went undrafted at the 2019 NHL Draft.

“I was so excited,” stated Hardman. “It was extra special because the Bruins are my favorite team.”

READ MORE: $100+ million condo development planned for West Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna fastpitch player en route to national championships

Young, up-and-coming NHL players get the full treatment when participating in big league training camps.

“It was an unbelievable feeling walking into the facilities on the first day. The locker room was amazing. I also learned a lot about how to be a pro,” said Hardman.

“Eating healthy meals, how to train properly, all of these are huge for me to take back to Boston College.”

The development camp experience was a something Hardman was able to check off before the upcoming NCAA season and could foreshadow a potential return to the Bruins development camp next season.

“Being from Boston, it would be extra special to get a camp invite next season, but for now my goal is to focus on preparing for my freshman year,” he said.

READ MORE: Kelowna Aquajets swim to 11th place finish in U.S. competition

Hardman will join other BCHL-ers Jacques Bouquot and Alex Newhook at Boston College when the season starts in October.

The West Kelowna Warriors’ season kicks off Sept. 6

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.