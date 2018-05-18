Former MLB player Kevin Reimer, who spent the majority of his career with the Texas Rangers, makes a light pitch to Jonah Rivette during an impromptu coaching session with the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Bantam AA team May 14. (Image credit: Kristal Burgess Photography)

Former MLB player visits Salmon Arm bantam baseball team

Kevin Reimer of the Texas Rangers gives a surprise coaching session

The Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association’s Bantam AA team were star-struck by a surprise visit from Kevin Reimer, a former MLB player best known for his time with the Texas Rangers, who stopped in May 14 to pass on some tips from a veteran baseball pro.

Reimer played in 488 games throughout his MLB career, stepping up to bat for the Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers over his five-year career.

He primarily played as a designated hitter, knocking out 20 home-runs in his 1991 season with the Rangers.

He also represented Canada during the 1983 Pan-American Games and 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, CA.

The Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association teams will have the chance to put these pro-tips to the test in the coming weeks.

On May 25-27 there will be a Tadpole league tournament, followed by a Mosquito league tournament June 1-3 and a Peewee league tournament June 8-10 at Elks Park in Salmon Arm.

 

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball bantam AA player Gus Pelletier happily takes some pointers from former Texas Rangers MLB player Kevin Reimer, who surprised the team by dropping in on a practice session May 14 to give tips to the young players. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

