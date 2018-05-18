Former MLB player visits Salmon Arm bantam baseball team

Former MLB player Kevin Reimer, who spent the majority of his career with the Texas Rangers, makes a light pitch to Jonah Rivette during an impromptu coaching session with the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Bantam AA team May 14. (Image credit: Kristal Burgess Photography)

The Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association’s Bantam AA team were star-struck by a surprise visit from Kevin Reimer, a former MLB player best known for his time with the Texas Rangers, who stopped in May 14 to pass on some tips from a veteran baseball pro.

Reimer played in 488 games throughout his MLB career, stepping up to bat for the Texas Rangers, Colorado Rockies and Milwaukee Brewers over his five-year career.

He primarily played as a designated hitter, knocking out 20 home-runs in his 1991 season with the Rangers.

He also represented Canada during the 1983 Pan-American Games and 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, CA.

The Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association teams will have the chance to put these pro-tips to the test in the coming weeks.

On May 25-27 there will be a Tadpole league tournament, followed by a Mosquito league tournament June 1-3 and a Peewee league tournament June 8-10 at Elks Park in Salmon Arm.