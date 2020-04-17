Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

Former Salmon Arm Sockeyes coach and swimmer Tricia Fair was recently named University of Lethbridge’s women’s swim MVP following a successful 2019/20 swim season. (Contributed) Former Salmon Arm Sockeyes coach and swimmer Tricia Fair was recently named University of Lethbridge’s women’s swim MVP following a successful 2019/20 swim season. (Contributed)

By Darcy Calkins

Contributor

At a time when there is little going on in the world of sports, the Salmon Arm Sockeyes are happy to share some results from the 2019/20 university swim season.

Tricia Fair, who grew up swimming with the Salmon Arm Sockeyes, was named the women’s swim MVP at the University of Lethbridge (UofL) this year.

Fair was the top-point producer from U of L at the 2020 U SPORTS Championships held this year in Victoria on Feb. 20-22. She placed 16th in both the 50-metre freestyle and butterfly events. At that meet she set a new school record in the 50-m freestyle.

At the Canada West Championships, held in Lethbridge last November, Fair set new school records in the 50-m butterfly and 100-m freestyle. She currently has a national ranking of 21st in the 50-m fly, 27th in the 100-m fly, and 34th in the 50-m freestyle.

These are great results for Fair who grew up in Salmon Arm and, thanks to summer swimming, was able to pursue her two favourite sports: dancing and swimming. Fair began swimming with the Sockeyes in 2008 and swam with the club until 2015.

She returned to coach the Sockeyes for the summer of 2016. As a senior swimmer and coach, Fair was role model, demonstrating what could be accomplish by working hard and having a great attitude.

Fair never considered winter swimming as she loved to dance. She danced with the Just for Kicks dance studio until she graduated from high school.

Fair received a swimming scholarship to attend the University of Lethbridge. She is now completing he fourth year of nursing. Once the pool is back open, you can check out the Salmon Arm Sockeyes record board and see Fair’s name beside the many BCSSA provincial gold medals she earned over the years swimming as a Sockeye.

