Former Salmon Arm Sockeyes coach and swimmer Tricia Fair was recently named University of Lethbridge’s women’s swim MVP following a successful 2019/20 swim season. (Contributed) Former Salmon Arm Sockeyes coach and swimmer Tricia Fair was recently named University of Lethbridge’s women’s swim MVP following a successful 2019/20 swim season. (Contributed)

Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

Tricia Fair continues to be role model for local swimmers

  • Apr. 17, 2020 11:00 a.m.
  • Sports

By Darcy Calkins

Contributor

At a time when there is little going on in the world of sports, the Salmon Arm Sockeyes are happy to share some results from the 2019/20 university swim season.

Tricia Fair, who grew up swimming with the Salmon Arm Sockeyes, was named the women’s swim MVP at the University of Lethbridge (UofL) this year.

Fair was the top-point producer from U of L at the 2020 U SPORTS Championships held this year in Victoria on Feb. 20-22. She placed 16th in both the 50-metre freestyle and butterfly events. At that meet she set a new school record in the 50-m freestyle.

At the Canada West Championships, held in Lethbridge last November, Fair set new school records in the 50-m butterfly and 100-m freestyle. She currently has a national ranking of 21st in the 50-m fly, 27th in the 100-m fly, and 34th in the 50-m freestyle.

Read more: Sockeyes first place in home water

Read more: Sockeyes sensational in finale

These are great results for Fair who grew up in Salmon Arm and, thanks to summer swimming, was able to pursue her two favourite sports: dancing and swimming. Fair began swimming with the Sockeyes in 2008 and swam with the club until 2015.

She returned to coach the Sockeyes for the summer of 2016. As a senior swimmer and coach, Fair was role model, demonstrating what could be accomplish by working hard and having a great attitude.

Fair never considered winter swimming as she loved to dance. She danced with the Just for Kicks dance studio until she graduated from high school.

Fair received a swimming scholarship to attend the University of Lethbridge. She is now completing he fourth year of nursing. Once the pool is back open, you can check out the Salmon Arm Sockeyes record board and see Fair’s name beside the many BCSSA provincial gold medals she earned over the years swimming as a Sockeye.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon Arm Minor Baseball gets permission to build batting cage

Just Posted

No decision yet on fate of 2020 Salmon Arm Roots & Blues

Music festivals across province working together to ensure they thrive after pandemic

Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

Tricia Fair continues to be role model for local swimmers

Online resources available to learn about invasive plants in Columbia Shuswap region

Knowledge is especially important for gardeners to ensure they’re not planting invasives

Golf courses in Shuswap hold varying views, timelines on opening to public

Club Shuswap owner torn, would like to align with municipal viewpoints

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen job cuts are permanent, administrator says

Positions were cut in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

Column: What we are now experiencing is grief

Opening our eyes by Nan Dickie

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen begins mosquito control program

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has begun its Nuisance Mosquito Control… Continue reading

Vernon Pride Prom in the works, date uncertain due to pandemic

Second annual event for LGBTQ+ youth is tentatively set for June 27.

Drugs, weapons, stolen property seized from downtown Kelowna residence

Seven people were taken into RCMP custody but were released without charge, pending further investigation

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

Most Read