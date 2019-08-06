Karen Vandenberg, nee Davis, stands next to the Imai Ball Park bleacher sign, which looks exactly how she painted it more than 40 years ago. (Photo contributed)

Former Shuswap woman surprised to find ballpark sign stands test of time

Recent visit to Scotch Creek’s Imai Ball Park a rewarding homecoming for Karen Vandenberg

While much has changed in the Shuswap over the past four decades, Karen Vandenberg was surprised to find a part of her youth still stands at Scotch Creek’s Imai Ball Park.

A former resident of Celista, Vandenberg, née Davis, and her husband Garret were recently in the Shuswap for her 40th grad reunion. As it had been a long time since Karen had been in the area, the two decided to drive through the North Shuswap to see what changes had taken place.

“We passed the Scotch Creek provincial park and rounded the corner where the old mini golf used to be, when Karen piped up and said, ‘Oh my gosh, they haven’t changed my writing at the ball park, it’s still the same,’” says Garret.

In 1977, at age 15, Karen and four others, Brad Dueck, Brad Myers, Tony Rathbone and Garth Shuttleworth, built bleachers, fencing, etc. at the ball park on land donated by the Imai family. Karen was given the job of painting the Imai Ball Park sign on the side of the bleachers.

“Oh, I wish they’d let me do a better job,” Karen joked with Garret, who laughed and replied, “It must be good because it’s sure stood the test of time.”

The ball park is maintained by the Imai Ball Park Foundation. In May 2018, the group’s volunteers upgraded timber on the stands, replaced fencing and completed some other repair work.

The Vandenbergs were pleased to see the park so well maintained – Karen’s handiwork included.

“It’s nice to see some things never change,” said Karen and Garret.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Brad Dueck, Brad Myers, Tony Rathbone, Garth Shuttleworth and Karen Davis sit on the Imai Ball Park bleachers they constructed in 1977. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
Top finishers close in Ultra520K Canada triathlon

Just Posted

Former Shuswap woman surprised to find ballpark sign stand test of time

Recent visit to Scotch Creek’s Imai Ball Park a rewarding homecoming for Karen Vandenberg

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Heat, heat and more heat

Your weather forecast for Tuesday, August 6th, 2019.

Salmon Arm firm receives funds to develop mushroom-picking robot

Technology Brewing Corporation is receiving $50,000 through the Agritech Innovation Challenge.

Northern lights visible for Okanagan and Shuswap sky-watchers

From Salmon Arm to Penticton, people caught a glimpse of the celestial spectacle.

New trails added near Chase and Salmon Arm

Hikers and mountain bikers rejoice as Scatchard Mountain and South Canoe systems grow.

B.C. toddler airlifted to hospital after bear bite at Aldergrove Zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

Health: The myth of degenerative diseases

A column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

Cora breakfast chain to welcome first North Okanagan guests

Vernon will soon have its newest dedicated breakfast spot

Flagger escapes abduction attempt in northern B.C., RCMP hunt for suspect

RCMP looking for Caucasian man with no accent

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

She was a giant of modern literature with “’Beloved,’ ‘Song of Solomon’

Most Read