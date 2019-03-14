Silverbacks alumni Taro Hirose (left) skates in the 2018 Detroit Red Wings development camp. Hirose was invited to the camp as a free agent, skating for a chance to be drafted by the Red Wings for the upcoming season. (Facebook/Salmon Arm Silverbacks)

Former Silverback drafted to Detroit Red Wings

Left-winger, NCAA points leader Taro Hirose signs two-year contract

Former Silverback Taro Hirose, brother of current Silverbacks’ defenceman Akito Hirose, has been signed to the Detroit Red Wings on a two year contract.

(Twitter/Detroit Red Wings)

Taro Hirose played for two seasons with the Silverbacks, racking up 121 points in 116 games with the team, showcasing a reliable offensive skill set that gave him the opportunity to sign with Michigan State University, where he played for the past three seasons with the Spartans. During his time in Michigan, he again excelled in the numbers department with 116 points in 106 games.

In fact, during the 2018-19 season Taro wasn’t just the top of his team in points – he led the entire American NCAA league in points (50), points-per-game (1.47), assists (35), and multi-point games (24). He was also named the scoring champion during the Big Ten tournament this season, and is in the running for a Player of the Year award.

Taro also held the top-scorer title in Salmon Arm during his first season with the Silverbacks, earning the rookie of the year title with the ‘Backs.

 

