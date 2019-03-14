Former Silverback drafted to Detroit Red Wings

Former Silverback Taro Hirose, brother of current Silverbacks’ defenceman Akito Hirose, has been signed to the Detroit Red Wings on a two year contract.
The Detroit #RedWings today agreed to terms with left wing Taro Hirose on a two-year entry-level contract. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/Qn9qrlMOq9
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) March 12, 2019
Taro Hirose played for two seasons with the Silverbacks, racking up 121 points in 116 games with the team, showcasing a reliable offensive skill set that gave him the opportunity to sign with Michigan State University, where he played for the past three seasons with the Spartans. During his time in Michigan, he again excelled in the numbers department with 116 points in 106 games.
In fact, during the 2018-19 season Taro wasn’t just the top of his team in points – he led the entire American NCAA league in points (50), points-per-game (1.47), assists (35), and multi-point games (24). He was also named the scoring champion during the Big Ten tournament this season, and is in the running for a Player of the Year award.
Taro also held the top-scorer title in Salmon Arm during his first season with the Silverbacks, earning the rookie of the year title with the ‘Backs.
@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.