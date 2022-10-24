Scott Robinson, a former Junior B hockey player with the Sicamous Eagles and the Summerland Steam, now works as a mortgage broker. (Contributed)

Scott Robinson, a former Junior B hockey player with the Sicamous Eagles and the Summerland Steam, now works as a mortgage broker. (Contributed)

Former Summerland hockey player now a mortgage broker

Scott Robinson played for Summerland Steam and Sicamous Eagles

A former hockey player with the Summerland Steam and Sicamous Eagles is now working as a mortgage broker.

Scott Robinson played in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League from 2014 to 2018, playing with the Sicamous Eagles and the Summerland Steam. He also played for the University of Northern Colorado.

Today, Robinson is a mortgage broker with the Tracey Robinson Mortgage Team in Penticton, a firm owned by his mother.

Robinson, 25, says he enjoys the challenges he faces as a mortgage broker. “The same thing every day would get too boring for me,” he said.

READ ALSO: Summerland extends series with Kelowna Chiefs

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam player to join Manitoba team

While he organizes mortgages for his clients, he also tries to educate them as much as possible.

“That is what gives clients the best knowledge to make the best decision for their case,” he said. “At the end of the day, a mortgage is pretty black and white. You can do this, you can’t do that and we’re not about to beat anyone on interest rates. Everyone is offering the same rates and products. It’s more the customer service and the education and the time that we spend with our clients that really sets us apart.”

Robinson was encouraged by his mother to work as a mortgage broker.

“I’ve always been a bit of a nerd for numbers,” he said. “Going through school, I was leaning towards something in the finance, accounting, business world. This opportunity presented itself and I started with the courses and fell in love with the complexity of things and how difficult a lot of the work really is.”

In 2022, he began working at the firm.

He said his experiences on the ice have transferred to his new role.

“I was always pretty competitive and wanted to be the best at something,” he said. “That kind of fire inside me has carried over. My mom always says that I kind of have world domination in mind, but I definitely want to take it to the top. The drive inside of me that I just want to be better every single day comes from my junior and college hockey days.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyJunior B HockeySummerland

Previous story
World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP are seeking a suspect involved in a sexual assault that occurred near Parkview Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (File photo)
Sicamous RCMP seek suspect after youth sexually assaulted near school

Chere Strain shows one of her works of art, Rhino Blues, which includes a rhino beetle positioned at a grand piano, accompanied by a jewel beetle in cuff links singing at a microphone. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm ‘insect mortician’ brings bugs to life in three-dimensional works of art

The third lake in Momich Lake Provincial Park where the fire reached the south shoreline and most of the hillsides are burnt. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Surveying the damage from 2021 wildfires at Humamilt and Momich lakes

People who had set up tents in the soccer fields in Salmon Arm across Fifth Avenue SW from Cedar Place, the housing complex for people who are without homes or at risk of becoming homeless, were taking down their tents at the end of September after being asked to vacate by a bylaw officer. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
As temperatures drop, no word yet on search for year-round shelter in Salmon Arm