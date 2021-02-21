Former World Champion curlers host telethon at Kelowna Curling Club tonight

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a virtual telethon tonight for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)

As the Scotties Tournament of Hearts curling championship rolls along in Calgary this weekend, an annual fundraising tradition is returning in a virtual form.

The Kelowna Curling Club will man the phones for the last few hours of the Sandra Schmirler Foundation telethon tonight from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m. — featuring several past Scotties participants.

Canadian and World champions Sasha Carter, Jeanna Schraeder and Renee Simons and their new teammate and Canadian and World winner Mary-Anne Arsenault, as well as other BC Champions Lisa Walker-Stephenson and Jaquie Adams, will be taking phone calls.

The foundation’s goal is to raise $500,000 on Sunday, the 20th annual telethon. Over that time, the foundation has raised $4.7 million for 61 hospitals across the country, including Kelowna General Hospital. The funds are directed to newborn intensive care units.

“Fans are encouraged to come down and join us at the Kelowna Curling Club restaurant to watch the Scotties grab a bite to eat and to make a donation or call into the telethon hotline,” reads a release form the Sandra Shmirler Foundation.

The number to call to make a donation is 1-866-210-6011.

READ MORE: Peachland’s Dezaray Hawes reflects on pandemic, goals ahead of Scotties

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

curlingfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Brossoit makes 29 saves as Winnipeg Jets blank Canucks 2-0

Just Posted

The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Shuswap Coldest Night of Year event raises $60,000-plus

46 teams, 237 walkers take part in virtual event Saturday, Feb. 20; more walking Sunday, Feb. 21

A map showing new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 12 and 18 by health service delivery area. (BCCDC)
COVID-19 numbers in the Okanagan fall by more than 50%

New BCCDC data shows a significant fall in COVID-19 numbers across the Okanagan

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

One of the winners of the City of Salmon Arm’s heritage conservation awards were Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal who oversaw major restorations of the Downtown Activity Centre. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
City of Salmon Arm recognizes heritage building owners

The owners of five old homes and buildings received awards for their restoration and preservation.

Drive BC is reporting a closure of Highway 97A south of Enderby. (Drive BC Image)
UPDATE: Highway 97A reopened south of Enderby following vehicle incident

The highway was closed Saturday as crews recovered a crashed vehicle

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

As a registered nurse who is administrating vaccines, Nicole Millard is grateful for her vaccination to keep the most vulnerable patients she works with safe from COVID-19. Interior Health said it will complete Phase 1 by the end of the month. (Interior Health)
Interior Health ‘back on track’ to finish Phase 1 of vaccinations by end of February

Phase 2 — people 80-year-old and older — will start to be vaccinated next

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)
2 injured after reported stabbing in Kelowna

Two men were put in two separate ambulances after the reported stabbing on Seratoga Road

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)
Former World Champion curlers host telethon at Kelowna Curling Club tonight

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a virtual telethon tonight for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Mitchal Derksen, middle, owner of NUMU Technologies, talks data with his team at Triumph Coffee in downtown Vernon. Derksen and his busisness. an alum of the Community Futures North Okanagan’s Enterprize Challenge, is a finalist for Small Business BC award. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan companies up for provincial honours

FILL and Numu Technologies from Vernon are finalists for Small Business BC awards

A petition has been launched by concerned parents over the Vernon School District’s plan to increase bus ridership fees from $25 to $200 or, in some cases, $300. (Black Press file photo)
Concerned parents launch petition opposing Okanagan school district bus fee hike

Families in Vernon School District could go from paying $25 to $200 or, in some cases, $300

Pickers brave freezing cold temperatures to pick frozen grapes off the vine to make icewine at Bench 1775. (Bench 1775 photo)
A South Okanagan winery gets excited when temperatures drop below -8 degrees

Pickers harvested 36 tons of frozen grapes to be turned into icewine at Bench 1775

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

A Vernon councillor has put out a notice of motion requesting an audit of all BC Housing projects in the city. Council will review at its next regular meeting Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (BC Housing photo)
Vernon councillor calls for audit of city’s supportive housing projects

The city’s largest supportive housing non-profit opposes the audit, which would temporarily suspend all projects

Most Read