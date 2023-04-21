Former WWE wrestler to bring a ‘masterpiece’ to Rutland

Chris Masters and Thrash Wrestling coming to Kelowna on April 28

Let’s get ready to rumble.

Thrash Wrestling is bringing another dynamic show to Rutland Centennial Hall on April 28, and they, in a collaboration with the Kelowna Kinsmen, are bringing a former World Wrestling Entertainment star.

“Masterpiece” Chris Masters will headline “Main Event Mayhem 2”, and will be joined by some of Western Canada’s biggest wrestlers, like Collin Cutler, Kyle Sebastian, Vance Nevada, Riea Von Slasher, “The Vixen” Jade and Thrash Wrestling Champion Braydon Goss.

Masters performed in the WWE from 2003-06 and then again from 2009-11, and is currently signed to the NWA circuit.

Chris Masters is coming to Kelowna with Thrash Wrestling. (Submitted)

He will be in the ring to try to perform his signature move, the full nelson ‘Masterlock’ against his opponent, Shreddz.

Doors open at 6p.m., with the show starting at 7p.m. Tickets can be found at eventbrite.ca.

READ MORE: Handful of Kelowna skaters to suit up for Team BC at Aboriginal Hockey Championship

READ MORE: Okanagan College Coyotes look to extend win streak to 7 games

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaLocal SportsWrestling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton Vees forward ranked as top-20 North American skater ahead of NHL Draft
Next story
Vernon Vipers’ season ends with overtime loss to Salmon Arm

Just Posted

The cover of the Active Transportation Network Plan, finalized and endorsed by District of Sicamous council at the April 12 council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)
Active Transportation Plan prioritizes human power in Sicamous

BC Hydro will begin work relocating services in preparation for the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project’s construction, with possible channel water traffic closures tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (Government of British Columbia image)
BC Hydro work to disrupt water channel traffic under R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous

The Sicamous Garden Society, which is hosting the Sicamous Spring Festival May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., helps people of all ages learn about and cultivate a passion for gardening and growing their own food. Finn and Jamie Albisser proudly display vegetables they have grown to get ready for the Shuswap Food Society’s gardening contest. (Nicole Albisser photo)
Sicamous Spring Festival sprouts up to support local green thumbs

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks will meet in the BCHL’s Interior Conference Finals, starting April 28 at the South Okanagan Events Centre. (Jack Murray photo)
Penticton Vees, Salmon Arm Silverbacks to meet for BCHL’s Interior Conference title

Pop-up banner image