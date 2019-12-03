Four Okanagan gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The Kelowna athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

A group of Kelowna gymnasts have qualified for the BC Winter Games next year.

After stellar performances at the Cobweb Invitation last weekend, three gymnasts from Kelowna Gymnastix and one from Synergy Gymnastics will represent the Okanagan at the games in Fort St. John in February.

Shiphra Penner, Morgan Clark and Izabelle Coetzee from Kelowna Gymnastix put their talents on display last weekend and booked trips after various category performances.

Penner, 12, won the Level 8 competition, while Clark, 12, finished in second in the same category. Coetzee, 11, won the Level 7 junior category.

READ MORE: Owls, Huskies finish top 4 at B.C. volleyball provincials

READ MORE: Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

Fellow Kelowna gymnasts Verinuka Yacovelli and Raedyn Furneaux performed strong, but just missed the cut for qualifying.

Kelowna coach Jesse Jakins will help coach the Okanagan gymnasts at the Winter Games in 2020.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.