The Kelowna Gynastix momen’s artistic team. (Contributed)

Four Okanagan gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The Kelowna athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

A group of Kelowna gymnasts have qualified for the BC Winter Games next year.

After stellar performances at the Cobweb Invitation last weekend, three gymnasts from Kelowna Gymnastix and one from Synergy Gymnastics will represent the Okanagan at the games in Fort St. John in February.

Shiphra Penner, Morgan Clark and Izabelle Coetzee from Kelowna Gymnastix put their talents on display last weekend and booked trips after various category performances.

Penner, 12, won the Level 8 competition, while Clark, 12, finished in second in the same category. Coetzee, 11, won the Level 7 junior category.

READ MORE: Owls, Huskies finish top 4 at B.C. volleyball provincials

READ MORE: Foote added to Team Canada Juniors selection camp

Fellow Kelowna gymnasts Verinuka Yacovelli and Raedyn Furneaux performed strong, but just missed the cut for qualifying.

Kelowna coach Jesse Jakins will help coach the Okanagan gymnasts at the Winter Games in 2020.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Just Posted

North-Okanagan Shuswap hockey history: Where was the region’s first arena?

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

Square dance and concert planned for Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Wayne County Hog Tie Band, caller Sean Fenn to keep boots moving

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

Five acts announced for 2020 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Free concert, Big Hank’s Tribute to the Blues Songs of Christmas, Dec. 5 at Splatsin Centre

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Penticton’s Seniors’ Drop-In starts Toonie fundraiser

Coun. Katie Robinson was the first to donate to the cause

Four Okanagan gymnasts qualify for 2020 BC Winter Games

The Kelowna athletes will compete at the Winter Games in Fort St. John in February

Two suspects in custody following alleged shooting in north Okanagan

RCMP have two suspects in custody

UPDATE: Highway partially re-opened following alleged shots fired near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Column: Dealing with those pesky beavers in the Shuswap

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

South Shuswap’s FACES students bring Christmas classic to Carlin stage

Tickets sold out for Dec. 15 show, Children’s Choir to perform at CP Holiday Train stops

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Most Read