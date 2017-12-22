An free program in Salmon Arm is designed to get inactive seniors moving. Black Press file photo

Free program to get Salmon Arm seniors moving

Shuswap seniors will have another opportunity to get active for free.

The SASCU Recreation Centre has one again received sponsorship to run a fitness program for inactive seniors. The ActiveAge Level One Program is designed for people that are 65 years and older and are not physically active but would like to become more active.

Sponsored by the BC Recreation and Parks Association, the program is free. The program will run from Thursday, Feb. 8 to April 26 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The program will focus on strength and balance along with some endurance building exercises.

As falls are a major concern for people as they age it is important to build strength and balance to prevent falling. Interested people can register for or get more information about this program by calling the SASCU Recreation Centre at 250-832-4044.

