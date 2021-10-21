From pucks to pumpkins: Sicamous Eagles to host annual Kids Halloween Pumpkin Carve

Event will be held Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre

The Sicamous Eagles will be trading pucks for pumpkins next Monday, Oct. 25.

The Junior B hockey team will be hosting its annual Kids Halloween Pumpkin Carve that day, from 6 to 8 p.m. upstairs at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

There’s room for 50 participants at the event, and pumpkins and carving tools will be provided for free. Parents are asked to register themselves and their children for the event by emailing sicamouseagleshc@gmail.com. The email should include parent and child names and ages.

Those over the age of 12 will be asked to show proof of vaccination, and masks will be required.

