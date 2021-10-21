The Sicamous Eagles will be hosting their annual Kids Halloween Pumpkin Carve on Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. upstairs at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. (File photo)

The Sicamous Eagles will be hosting their annual Kids Halloween Pumpkin Carve on Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. upstairs at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre. (File photo)

From pucks to pumpkins: Sicamous Eagles to host annual Kids Halloween Pumpkin Carve

Event will be held Oct. 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre

The Sicamous Eagles will be trading pucks for pumpkins next Monday, Oct. 25.

The Junior B hockey team will be hosting its annual Kids Halloween Pumpkin Carve that day, from 6 to 8 p.m. upstairs at the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre.

There’s room for 50 participants at the event, and pumpkins and carving tools will be provided for free. Parents are asked to register themselves and their children for the event by emailing sicamouseagleshc@gmail.com. The email should include parent and child names and ages.

Those over the age of 12 will be asked to show proof of vaccination, and masks will be required.

Read more: Sicamous public meetings to address Shuswap Healing Centre concerns, other developments

Read more: North Okanagan-Shuswap teachers taking flak over school mask requirements

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KIJHLSicamous

Previous story
Climate Pledge Arena ready to get Kraken for hockey debut

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Staff Sgt. Scott West offers a salute while paying respects on behalf of the RCMP during the Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2020. (File photo)
Modified Remembrance Day ceremony planned for Salmon Arm, public invited to view online

On Oct. 4, masks became a requirement for B.C. school students in Kindergarten to Grade 12, for both in-class instruction and when on school buses. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
North Okanagan-Shuswap teachers taking flak over school mask requirements

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: An American man carved 1 tonne of pumpkins in under 4 hours

The Salmar Cinemas will be ruled by Interior Health COVID-19 restrictions as they supersede the province’s opening up of regulations. (Contributed)
Interior Health restrictions likely mean B.C.’s lifting of COVID-19 rules delayed in Shuswap