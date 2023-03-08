Full swing: Kelowna golf courses aiming to open within the month

Two Eagles in West Kelowna is leading the way, opening this Saturday, March 11

Kelowna golf courses are starting to open up for the 2023 season. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Despite the long winter and the Okanagan still experiencing negative temperatures through the night, golf courses are starting to get ready to open up as the weather gets better.

Capital News reached out to a number of pro shops throughout the area to find out just when golfers will be able to get back on the tee.

Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy (West Kelowna)

The West Kelowna golf course will be the first one to open for the year and they’re scheduled to tee off this Saturday, March 11.

Shannon Lake Golf Course (West Kelowna)

According to the course’s website, they are looking to open in the middle of March, weather permitting.

Predator Ridge Golf Club

Located just outside of Vernon, Predator Ridge’s 36 holes of championship golf is set to open on April 8.

Kelowna Springs Golf Club

The recently sold Kelowna Springs Golf Club is aiming at a March 18th opening date, but it’s not set in stone.

Black Mountain Golf Club

The shining jewel of Rutland, Black Mountain Golf Club is looking to open in late March but doesn’t have a set date.

Kelowna Golf and Country Club

The only private club in Kelowna is aiming to open anywhere from the 22nd-25th but it’s written in pencil, not pen.

Sunset Ranch Golf & Country Club

Does not have a set date yet.

Tower Ranch Golf & Country Club

On April 6th, Tower Ranch will be open to their members and then open to the public on April 7. If weather is still an issue, they will push the dates back a week to April 13th and 14th.

Shadow Ridge Golf Club

Weather permitting, Shadow Ridge, located beside the Kelowna International Airport, will try to be open for March 18th.

Harvest Golf Club

On K.L.O. Road, Harvest is targeting a March 24th open.

Gallagher’s Canyon Golf & Country Club

Does not have a set date yet.

The Okanagan Golf Club – Bear and Quail

March 31st is the date the Okanagan Golf Club is intending to open, weather permitting.

