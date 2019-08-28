Fundraising underway for Salmon Arm Terry Fox Run

This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

People across Canada will come together to honour the courageous spirit of this young man by fundraising for cancer research with the annual Terry Fox run. Salmon Arm’s run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Blackburn Park.

Fox ran an unbelievable 5,373 kilometres in 143 days. He persevered through pain, weather, personal doubt, frustration. He never gave up. And neither have Canadians, who have taken his remarkable example to heart and assumed his cancer research legacy as their own. With almost 10,000 fundraising events nationwide, Fox’s footsteps echo loudly in Canada in September.

“I know how proud Terry would be to know that the Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition for millions of Canadians,” says Fox’s older brother Fred Fox.

So much has changed since Terry’s run in 1980, yet the drive for significant results in cancer research projects is just as strong as ever. One such project is The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centre Network which is the most ambitious cancer initiative ever undertaken in Canada. This unprecedented collaboration will unite Canadian researchers and clinicians, and leverage big data to make precision medicine the standard of care for delivering best outcomes for patients no matter where they live.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, join in a favourite Canadian fall tradition by taking part at your local Terry Fox Run. Register and start to fundraise at terryfox.org.

Registration at Salmon Arm’s Terry Fox Run begins at 8 a.m. The run begins at 10 and ends at noon. There are three distances to participate in: two, three and 10 kilomtres. The event is suitable for bicycles, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades, and dogs on leashes are welcome.

