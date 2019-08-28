Fundraising underway for Salmon Arm Terry Fox Run

Annual event to take place Sept. 15 at Blackburn Park

This September marks the 39th anniversary of Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope.

People across Canada will come together to honour the courageous spirit of this young man by fundraising for cancer research with the annual Terry Fox run. Salmon Arm’s run will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15 at the Blackburn Park.

Fox ran an unbelievable 5,373 kilometres in 143 days. He persevered through pain, weather, personal doubt, frustration. He never gave up. And neither have Canadians, who have taken his remarkable example to heart and assumed his cancer research legacy as their own. With almost 10,000 fundraising events nationwide, Fox’s footsteps echo loudly in Canada in September.

“I know how proud Terry would be to know that the Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition for millions of Canadians,” says Fox’s older brother Fred Fox.

Read more: VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

Read more: Family participates in Salmon Arm Terry Fox run for boy in Abbotsford

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Terry Fox Run comes to Blackburn Park Sept. 16

So much has changed since Terry’s run in 1980, yet the drive for significant results in cancer research projects is just as strong as ever. One such project is The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centre Network which is the most ambitious cancer initiative ever undertaken in Canada. This unprecedented collaboration will unite Canadian researchers and clinicians, and leverage big data to make precision medicine the standard of care for delivering best outcomes for patients no matter where they live.

On Sunday, Sept. 15, join in a favourite Canadian fall tradition by taking part at your local Terry Fox Run. Register and start to fundraise at terryfox.org.

Registration at Salmon Arm’s Terry Fox Run begins at 8 a.m. The run begins at 10 and ends at noon. There are three distances to participate in: two, three and 10 kilomtres. The event is suitable for bicycles, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades, and dogs on leashes are welcome.

Submitted

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Last chance to play outdoor soccer this fall with women’s rec league

Just Posted

Arts and culture funding denied by Shuswap voters

CSRD alternative approval process fails with 1,412 voters opposed

Column: Questions and answers about Centennial Field

Directors Notes by Electoral Area C Director Paul Demenok

Forty-years of service: Celebration planned for construction of Salmon Arm church

St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church built on original church site in 1979.

Shuswap residents without power after protesting smart meter installation

For 10 years Sunnybrae couple have to keep older meter, now without power

Column: From hot peppers to gigantic pumpkins: overseeing veggies at the Salmon Arm Fair

Friends and Neighbours by Leah Blain

Shuswap firefighters put their skills to the test

Crew from Salmon Arm Fire Hall 3 achieves the best time relay race

Bizarre twist in Coalmont shooting as accused named

Man injured in 2015 car attack on a Coalmont phone booth reportedly said he was being run down again

About 56,000 salmon now past Big Bar landslide

Crews have been trying to find a way to get the fish upstream since the slide was discovered in June

Communities must unite to solve opioid crisis: Okanagan Indigenous leaders

Indigenous activists march bridge for overdose awareness week

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

‘You’re constantly drowning’ in cases and paperwork, says B.C. social worker

An illustrated look at a day in the life of a child-protection worker in British Columbia

Former Amazing Race star dies in Kootenay hiking accident

Kenneth McAlpine was on Season Five of The Amazing Race Canada

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Most Read