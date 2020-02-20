RBC Training Ground, a search for local and potential Olympians, comes to UBC Okanagan Feb. 29. (CBC Sports/RBC Training Ground)

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

Aspiring Olympians are being called to UBC Okanagan to test their mettle at the RBC Training Ground.

On Feb. 29, local athletes will put themselves to the test with the hope of being uncovered by Olympic officials in a wide array of sports. Athletes between the ages of 14 and 25 years old are invited to chase their Olympic dreams.

“With the belief that high-performance sport should be accessible to all athletes that are talented, qualified and have the will to compete, this program travels the country every year searching for athletes that will fuel the Canadian Olympic pipeline with future talent,” reads the RBC Training Ground website.

National sport organizations that have partnered with the RBC Training Program include Boxing Canada, Rowing Canada, Rugby Canada, Cycling Canada and more.

Athletes selected after the training will be contacted and invited to a sport-specific testing session.

Up to 30 athletes are supported every year by the RBC Training Program with the program testing over 8,000 athletes in the first four years of the program.

It will be the only RBC Training Ground event in B.C. outside of the Greater Vancouver area in 2020

For more information and registration, visit here.

Future Olympians invited to UBC Okanagan for RBC Training Ground

Okanagan athletes aged 14 to 25 can test their skills in front of Olympic officials Feb. 29

