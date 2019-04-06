A player with Team Acceleration skates the puck up the ice towards the A&A’s zone during the Shaw Centre Challenge tournament April 6. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Games underway in the Shaw Centre Challenge

Rec hockey acrion on the ice in Salmon Arm

A tournament to decide the top adult recreational hockey team in the Shuswap is on the ice at the Shaw Centre this weekend, April 6-7.

The second round of the Shaw Centre Challenge pits teams from across the Shuswap and Okanagan against each other, battling for a a trophy and bragging rights among the rec hockey community. The series is a yearly tradition in the Shuswap, starting in the spring with various tournaments running throughout the summer.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Lordco Wildcats win Shaw Centre Challenge

Next up during the summer series in August, the Shaw Challenge’s 60+ oldtimers division and female division tournaments hit the ice at the Shaw Centre, showcasing different communities involved in the sport within the region.

During the first tournament in the series, March 22-24, 16 teams from across the province converged in Salmon Arm, and a local team, the Lordco Wildcats, captured gold in one of the divisions after defeating Kamloops 6-2.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm peewee rec Silvertips place first in division rankings

Games run throughout the day April 6-7, with the finals hitting the ice on the afternoon of the seventh.

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A defender with Team Acceleration moves to intercept a backhand pass from a player with the A&A’s during the Shaw Centre Challenge tournament, April 6. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

A player with Team Acceleration intercepts a pass from an A&A’s player during the Shaw Centre Challenge tournament, April 6. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Shuswap swimmer rises up the rankings in Canadian Swimming Trials

Just Posted

Shuswap swimmer rises up the rankings in Canadian Swimming Trials

Huge improvement in first heat puts James Lebuke in top 10

Find your new favourite novel for $1 at First United Church

Buck-a-Book fundraiser sale runs until 3 p.m., supports GreenSpace initiative

City’s nightlife plays to strengths of a tight-knit community

Salmon Arm groups, businesses endeavour to keep things lively after dark

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Vernon boxing club caters to Parkinson’s patients

CounterPunch Boxing Club takes place Monday and Wednesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at IRON HEART GYM.

Games underway in the Shaw Centre Challenge

Rec hockey acrion on the ice in Salmon Arm

Hiker rescued after stomping SOS into snow in front of B.C.-made wildlife camera

The man was rescued after he stomped “SOS” into the snow in front of a remote camera from Nupoint Systems

Former Penticton actor lighting up the silver screen

Darren Mann recently starred in Canadian drama Giant Little Ones

Langley baby girl who beat the odds at birth passes away

London Mirielle McConnell of Langley weighed one pound, two ounces when she was born prematurely

UPDATE: Person sent to hospital after vehicle stolen in Kelowna’s Glenmore area

Emergency crews are on scene of an accident, and there are also reports of a stolen pickup

Boating impact considered on Kal Lake

Among the recommendations are designating low or no wake zones where only non-motorized activities and developing response plans if there is a fuel spill.

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Grief and sadness an obstacle for many after Broncos crash

Some of the surviving players say they have developed their own support system

Most Read