Get ready to run, ride and swim for White Lake Triathlon

The White Lake Triathlon will be returning this September.

Organizers of the event are excited to provide another fun and accessible triathlon on Sunday, Sept. 12, for community members of all skill levels at White Lake.

Participants can either swim, bike or run as part of a team, or participate in all three events.

The goal of the race, said organizer Sarah Zuidhof, is to promote physical activity for people of all ages.

All proceeds from the event go to the White Lake Residents Association to cover the annual water testing of the lake.

The Sept. 12 event will feature a sprint triathlon and a shorter try-tri race.

The sprint triathlon will consist of a 750-metre swim, a 21-km bike ride and a 5-km run. The try-tri route will be approximately half the length.

The swim portion of both triathlons will be an out-and-back course just offshore in White Lake’s bright blue water.

After the swim, sprint triathlon participants will set off on on a round-trip cycle which will take them down White Lake Road to the Balmoral corner before travelling on highway frontage roads to the turnaround point near the Carlin Hall, and then back to the start point using the other branch of White Lake Road.

Try-tri cyclists will ride just under 5-km down White Lake Road before turning around and riding back. After getting off their bikes, triathletes will run towards White Lake Provincial Park, turning around after the appropriate distance and running back to the finish line.

For those daunted by the prospect of the full triathlon, Zuidhof said team entrants are welcome to split up the legs between two or three team members.

Registration is capped at 100 participants, including teams.

“There has been lots of interest in the triathlon but plenty of registration spaces remain open,” said Zuidhof. “If participants register before Aug. 13, a free race T-shirt will be offered.”

Adult entry fees are $60 for the sprint triathlon and $45 for the Try-tri. Team entries for both race lengths are $35 per team member. Youth 17 and under can register for $20 for the sprint triathlon, the try-tri or team.

The race will start at 9:30 a.m. for the sprint and 10 a.m. for the try-tri. Participants are advised to arrive by 8:30 a.m. to register and set up their transition area.

Triathlon organizers are grateful to their local sponsors who are supporting this event. Kintec, Skookum, Active Chiropractic, Village Grocer and SASCU are all actively involved.

More information is available by visiting the wlra.ca website, or by contacting Aron or Sarah Zuidhof at 250-803-8368 or by email at aronzuidhof@gmail.com.

