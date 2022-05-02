Giant’s Head Run returns to Summerland

Event on evening of June 4 will be part of the Summerland Action Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Giant’s Head Run will return to Summerland on Saturday, June 4.

The run had been a popular feature during the Summerland Actuion Festival and the municipality of Summerland is launching the return of this run.

In 2020 and 2021, the festival and the run were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions and restrictions.

READ ALSO: Summerland Action Festival to return in early June

READ ALSO: Future of Summerland Action Festival uncertain

This run showcases a 5.7-kilometre urban loop and 10-kilometre run that encircles the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. There are 28 race categories and more than $2,500 worth of draw prizes. The start and finish line are at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 13205 Kelly Avenue.

“We are officially inviting the Okanagan community and beyond to join us in the Giant’s Head Run,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot. “It is so important to restart our community connections, build community spirit and support outdoor and active lifestyles with a race route that showcases Summerland’s beauty with Giant’s Head Mountain as a backdrop.”

The theme for 2022 is again a Retro Run. Participants are urged to come dressed in 1980s and 1990s gear or bright neon colours to join in on the retro theme style.

Along the race route, organizers will have cool spray features and jamming retro music. The race will begin at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony will start at around 7:15, along with prize giveaways and a bouncy castle at the Aquatic Centre finish zone.

To register, visit runningroom.com or register in person at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre. Early bird pricing ends May 29.

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SportsSummerland