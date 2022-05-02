The Giant’s Head Run will return to Summerland on Saturday, June 4. The run will be part of the Summerland Action Festival. (Contributed)

The Giant’s Head Run will return to Summerland on Saturday, June 4. The run will be part of the Summerland Action Festival. (Contributed)

Giant’s Head Run returns to Summerland

Event on evening of June 4 will be part of the Summerland Action Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Giant’s Head Run will return to Summerland on Saturday, June 4.

The run had been a popular feature during the Summerland Actuion Festival and the municipality of Summerland is launching the return of this run.

In 2020 and 2021, the festival and the run were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic precautions and restrictions.

READ ALSO: Summerland Action Festival to return in early June

READ ALSO: Future of Summerland Action Festival uncertain

This run showcases a 5.7-kilometre urban loop and 10-kilometre run that encircles the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. There are 28 race categories and more than $2,500 worth of draw prizes. The start and finish line are at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, 13205 Kelly Avenue.

“We are officially inviting the Okanagan community and beyond to join us in the Giant’s Head Run,” said Summerland mayor Toni Boot. “It is so important to restart our community connections, build community spirit and support outdoor and active lifestyles with a race route that showcases Summerland’s beauty with Giant’s Head Mountain as a backdrop.”

The theme for 2022 is again a Retro Run. Participants are urged to come dressed in 1980s and 1990s gear or bright neon colours to join in on the retro theme style.

Along the race route, organizers will have cool spray features and jamming retro music. The race will begin at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony will start at around 7:15, along with prize giveaways and a bouncy castle at the Aquatic Centre finish zone.

To register, visit runningroom.com or register in person at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre. Early bird pricing ends May 29.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SportsSummerland

Previous story
Head coach Bruce Boudreau’s arrival helped change Canucks culture
Next story
Salt Lake, Sapporo head race to 2030 Olympics, and maybe ‘34

Just Posted

Simon Hammond watches as son Jonah tries out and AquaBlade window wiper during the Salmon Arm Spring Home Show at Shaw Centre on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Seeing clearly at Salmon Arm Spring Home Show

BC Wildfire Service personnel continue to work on the Horseshoe Bay wildfire near Anglemont, which grew Sunday, May 1, from 15.7 to 18.5 hectares. (Allen Douglas/Twitter)
VIDEO: Wildfire near Anglemont grows to 18.5 hectares over weekend

Volunteers in the 2022 Sicamous Annual Community Clean-up gather for a photo at Finlayson Park on Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Contributed)
In photos: Volunteers shine in Sicamous’ annual community cleanup

Kayla Butts holds son Jaxon, who was born with a chromosomal abnormality that can affect many parts of the body. Kayla and grandmother Brandi are with Jaxon in Children’s Hospital in Vancouver, where he is receiving care. (Contributed)
Four-year-old son’s medical needs take priority over new roof for Salmon Arm mom