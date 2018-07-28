Players in Salmon Arm’s Girls Only Soccer School gather together for a team photo during their soccer skills sessions at Little Mountain Field. (Tricia Martin photo)

Girls Only Soccer School back for their 22nd year in Salmon Arm

Up-and-coming female Shuswap soccer stars hit the pitch to learn and play

Salmon Arm’s up-and-coming female soccer stars hit the field for the 22nd annual Girls Only Soccer School July 16-20 at the Little Mountain fields.

The school, coached by Tricia Martin, Irene Cultum, and Liz Mair, teaches participants a range of skills including passing, shooting, ball control and defending.

Plenty of of prospective girl’s soccer elite came out to the school, filling the fields up with a host of soccer players happy to enjoy the weather and learn or improve their skills on the pitch.

Related: You’re invited to play rec soccer

 

Players in Salmon Arm’s Girls Only Soccer School gather together for a team photo during their soccer skills sessions at Little Mountain Field. (Tricia Martin photo)

Previous story
NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

Just Posted

NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

High-octane hockey hit the ice at the Shaw Centre

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Women’s co-op opens new art gallery

Shuswap artists create opportunity in downtown Salmon Arm

A burning van creates ominous looking smoke Friday night

Firefighters extinguish a vehicle fire behind the Salmon Arm Rec Centre, no word on cause.

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Friends Abreast dragon boat team gives out community bursary

Shuswap boaters give back to the community

Shuswap youngsters ready for a story

Okanagan Regional Library Salmon Arm branch hosts summer outdoor story time for kids

Girls Only Soccer School back for their 22nd year in Salmon Arm

Up-and-coming female Shuswap soccer stars hit the pitch to learn and play

Salmon Arm women donate over three feet of hair for cancer patients

Askew’s Foods employees chopped off their long locks for a good cause

Video: Okanagan Mountain Park wildfire more than doubles

The Goode’s Creek wildfire is burning south away from Kelowna

Family of Danforth shooting victim Reese Fallon says she won’t be forgotten

18-year-old Reese Fallon will be ‘deeply missed,’ her family said

Most Read