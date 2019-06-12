Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) walks off the court after sustaining an injury as he’s consoled by Toronto Raptors centre Serge Ibaka (9) as Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) and Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) look on during first half basketball action in Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto on Monday, June 10, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant says on social media he underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant revealed the severity of his injury Wednesday, two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return after being sidelined for a month with a right calf strain.

Durant wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY.”

The Warriors hadn’t provided a formal update on Durant during media availability Wednesday. Coach Steve Kerr said the team had no idea Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was injured in the second quarter of Golden State’s 106-105 victory Monday night to force a Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

READ MORE: Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

READ MORE: ‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

View this post on Instagram

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

___

Janie McCauley, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Record number of grads going on to compete in post-secondary athletics
Next story
Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

Just Posted

51 out of work as Sicamous’ Waterway Houseboats shuts down

Cost of flood repairs blamed as company enters receivership, vacations booked now cancelled.

Small fire in Silver Creek storage shed quickly extinguished

At 8:47 p.m. crews arrived at the fire and by 8:55 p.m. it was completely extinguished

Community centre in Blind Bay subject to theft and vandalism

Items have been taken, cameras spray painted and more at the Cedar Heights Community Centre.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

Seventh Heaven: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 to win Stanley Cup

St. Louis captures first-ever NHL championship with Game 7 triumph

Parole board sets release rules for convicted Calgary child killer from B.C. prison

formerly known as Michael Douglas Sheets, has been serving a 14-and-a-half year sentence which will end in December

Jury selection starts for trial of U.S. man accused in 1987 murder of B.C. couple

Trial for cold case murders to see unprecedented ‘genetic genealogy’

Video released of man linked to kitten dumped in Victoria mall trash

Security camera footage captured a hunched over man who police want to speak with

B.C.’s defiant Maxim Cover Girl semi-finalist keeps her clothes on

Brandi Hansen wants Canadians to recognize talents, not just looks, as sexy

Medical service dog creates cause for concern at Penticton graduation

Hannah Macintyre was told her medical service dog, Coco, would not be allowed to attend the ceremony

VIDEO: Orcas take a rare swim in Vancouver’s False Creek

A pod showed up to take in the warmth

Okanagan man faces multiple charges in sex assault of a minor

His lawyer appeared in court on his behalf Wednesday

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

Durant was hurt in Game 5 of the NBA finals

Most Read