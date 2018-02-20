Golds finish league games

Salmon Arm to host valley championships next weekend

Heading into the Senior Boys’ 4A Valley Championships at the SAS Sullivan Campus this coming weekend, the Golds ended their regular season with four wins and four losses. Over the past two weeks, the Golds went two and two with victories over Mount Boucherie, from West Kelowna, and Penticton Secondary; while their two losses came at the hands of Rutland, from Kelowna.

In their victory over Mount Boucherie on Feb. 6, the Golds were led by Evan Smith with 17 points, Noah Jansen with 15 points, and Jackson Mayes who added 14 points.

The next night, the Golds travelled back to Kelowna where they suffered their first loss against the Rutland Voodoos 76-49. The Golds were led by Alton Neid who had nine points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort. On Feb. 13, the Golds played host to Rutland, though Salmon Arm lost the game 73-57, primarily due to poor performance in the first quarter. The young Golds played much better in the remaining three quarters. Grade 12 student Noah Veiria-Shay led the Golds with his aggressive play and 16 points.

This past Saturday, the Golds ended their regular season play in Penticton. The young guns from Salmon Arm got off to a fast start, posting a 17-2 lead in the first four minutes. However, it didn’t take the Lakers long to find their range as Penticton only trailed 32-31 going into half-time.

The Golds were able to hold onto their lead throughout the second half, defeating Penticton 63-60. Jackson Mayes led the Golds in scoring with 10 points, while Evan Smith, Daniel Wyss, and Alton Neid added nine points apiece.

Next action for the Golds will be this weekend as they host Kelowna Secondary, Rutland, and Pen High in the 4A Sr. Boys’ Okanagan Valley Championships.

Salmon Arm plays Rutland in the first semi-final on Friday night beginning at 6 p.m., while KSS will take on Pen High in the second semi-final at 7:45. On Saturday, the third / fourth place game begins at 2 p.m. and the Valley Final will start at 3:45.

The Golds are hoping for lots of support and big crowds both days as the weekend promises to host some good high school basketball action.

In order to help pay for the tournament, there will be a charge at the gate: $2 per day for students; $5 for adults per day.

