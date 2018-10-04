Karen Brown of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce is happy to receive a cheque for $4,400 from Finz Resort’s JohnTymstra and owner Craig Russenholt. (Photo contributed)

Golfers support first responders and chamber

Finz 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic sees $8,800 raised for South Shuswap groups

A total of 100 golfers participated in the Finz 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic, held Sept. 22 at Shuswap Lake Estates.

Through the generosity of various companies and individuals who donated money, auction items, prizes and time, this year’s event was a huge success. A total of $8,800 was raised and split equally between this year’s beneficiaries, South Shuswap First Responders and South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce.

Finz Resort and Restaurant thanks everyone who supported the event and all those who participated. Thankfully, the forecast rain was short lived and the golfing went off without a hitch.

Submitted

Previous story
Four former Silverbacks will be on NHL rosters

Just Posted

Driven by fire and passion for her community

Remembering former Sicamous mayor and Eagle Valley News editor Lorraine March

Church plan to buy Salmon Arm Downtown Activity Centre fails

Cost to purchase and remediate plumbing and asbestos issues too high

2020 Memorial Cup to be a Kelowna-wide event

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Housing, homelessness and highway key concerns at candidates meeting

Salmon Arm residents pack Salmar Classic to hear questions to mayor and council hopefuls

Unseasonably cold in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Tempeartures are about 4 C cooler than normal for this time of year

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Book Talk: Teleportation through literature

As the summer turns to fall, it’s the perfect time to lose yourself in literature

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra welcomes Tanya Tagaq

Performance in Kelowna Oct. 13, Vernon Oct. 14

United Way North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap breakfast bags big bucks

17th annual Drive-Thru Breakfast in Vernon raises more than $10,500

Close gives award-worthy performance in The Wife

The Wife, starring Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryces, plays at the Salmar Classic on Oct. 6

Gypsy jazz on the menu

Vernon’s Neil Fraser and Nomad to play Salmon Arm at Nexus on Oct. 18

Coffee, books and writers

Author Shirley Dekelver reads from her latest book at Salmon Arm writers’ coffee house

Most Read