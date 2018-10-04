Golfers support first responders and chamber

Karen Brown of the South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce is happy to receive a cheque for $4,400 from Finz Resort’s JohnTymstra and owner Craig Russenholt. (Photo contributed)

A total of 100 golfers participated in the Finz 4th Annual Charity Golf Classic, held Sept. 22 at Shuswap Lake Estates.

Through the generosity of various companies and individuals who donated money, auction items, prizes and time, this year’s event was a huge success. A total of $8,800 was raised and split equally between this year’s beneficiaries, South Shuswap First Responders and South Shuswap Chamber of Commerce.

Finz Resort and Restaurant thanks everyone who supported the event and all those who participated. Thankfully, the forecast rain was short lived and the golfing went off without a hitch.

