Goodwin booked for North Okanagan Hoops and Hustle

Head coach Dale Olson likes to call it Basketball School.

However, there are no exams, pop quizzes or detentions in this school, also known as Hoops and Hustle, now entering its 33rd year at Fulton Secondary.

Olson, who has lined up NCAA stars like Fulton grad Cassandra Brown (Portland Pilots) and coaches from the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Eastern Washington Eagles and UBC Thunderbirds, looked to Kelowna for guest instructors this year.

Former Pleasant Valley Saint Mitch Goodwin, who went on to success with the UBC Okanagan Heat, will be joined by former Heat teammate Landry Ndayitwayeko of Windsor, Ont., at the July 3-6 camp.

A graduate of Kelowna Secondary, Goodwin was recruited by numerous universities across Canada is choosing to stay home and play hoops on a scholarship.

“Mitch captained the varsity team for three years and broke the program’s scoring record in 2016,” said Olson. “After graduating from UBCO last year, he now a full-time coach and director for the Junior Heat Basketball Club in Kelowna. He loves travelling around the Okanagan to teach basketball to kids of all ages and hopes to raise the level of basketball in the Valley.”

Ndayitwayeko played at Algonquin College Thunder in Pembroke, Ont. for two years and then spent one season with the Lakeland College Rustlers in Lloydminster, Alta. before moving to the Heat in 2012. He became head director of the Junior Heat in 2015, a program with 150 athletes.

Olson played for the University of Victoria Vikings under Ken Shields (also coached Team Canada) and has been teaching at Fulton for 24 years, and involved in Hoops and Hustle for 30 years.

“The importance of going to basketball camp in the summer is enormous,” said Olson. “Basketball players are made in the off-season. We’ve had head coaches from several universities and the results have been phenomenal as many provincial-level players have emerged from this camp. This is the best fundamentals camp in B.C.”

Hoops and Hustle is is for boys and girls who will be in Grades 4-12 this fall. The College Camp for Grades 4-7 will go from 8:30 a.m.-noon, while the Pro Camp (Grades 8-12) goes from 1-5 p.m. daily. Campers receive two clinics and one game per day.

Camp cost is $150 and campers receive a T-shirt and basketball. Call Olson at 250-545-1348 (ext. 145) or 250-550-4105 (cell) to register.

