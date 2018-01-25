Image credit: Rick Koch photo

Green machine

Atom tourney last weekend in Chase, with the Chase Heat hosting 100 Mile House this Friday night.

  • Jan. 25, 2018 10:00 a.m.
  • Sports

The Chase Atom team hosted a tournament this past weekend, Jan. 19 to 21, at the Art Holding Memorial Arena. The Chase Atoms were in action Saturday morning versus the Vernon Knights. With Chase down 1 – 0 in the second period, Garritt Malkoske breaks behind the defence with the puck, looking to score.

Previous story
Canada’s short-track speedskating team named ahead of Pyeongchang Olympics
Next story
Heat chills Steam, dogged by Coyotes

Just Posted

Another day of fresh powder on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Winning lotto ticket sold in Salmon Arm

The lucky ticket-holder will pocket $277,907

Collision highlights need for safer access

Ministry to monitor mobile park/Hwy. 97B intersection

Cooper to seek re-election

Salmon Arm mayor reveals at Chamber of Commerce luncheon she’ll be running again.

Fresh powder alert on area mountains

Get your ski gear ready, the area mountains are celebrating a whole bunch of fresh snow

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Heat chills Steam, dogged by Coyotes

Chase squad to host 100 Mile House Wranglers this Friday night, the 26th.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

Green machine

Atom tourney last weekend in Chase, with the Chase Heat hosting 100 Mile House this Friday night.

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

Gaudet honoured with postage stamp

Vernon Paralympian Sonja Gaudet among six women in winter sports recognized by Canada Post

Safety concerns prompt RCMP to shut down three B.C. high schools

Comox Valley RCMP are expected to provide an update Thursday morning

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read