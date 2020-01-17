Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Less than two weeks to get your tickets to see Globetrotters’ high-flying stunts

Hops Pearce warms up with the Globetrotters (Photo: Harlem Globetrotters).

Pushing the Limits, the Harlem Globetrotters’ all-new show gaining traction around the world, is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Featuring their “larger than life” entertainers, the likes of Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and women stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George, every show features a blend of hilarious hi-jinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.

Prior to their upcoming performance in Penticton, the Western News caught up with Hops Pearce of the Globetrotters.

Pearce, a Tuckahoe, N.Y. native now in his second year with the Globetrotters, joined the roster after winning the 2018 Dark Horse Dunk Competition. He spoke to what Pentictonites can expect from the Globetrotters, and also chatted about Pearce’s favourite dunks, his personal experience with the Globetrotters, basketball’s growth in Canada, and even how he became an avid unicyclist.

Check out the interview below:

Tickets for the Globetrotters Jan. 30 show at the SOEC can be purchased through Valley First Tickets.

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com

