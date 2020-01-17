Hops Pearce warms up with the Globetrotters (Photo: Harlem Globetrotters).

Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Less than two weeks to get your tickets to see Globetrotters’ high-flying stunts

Pushing the Limits, the Harlem Globetrotters’ all-new show gaining traction around the world, is coming to Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre Jan. 30 at 7 p.m.

Featuring their “larger than life” entertainers, the likes of Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, and women stars TNT Lister, Swish Sutton, and Torch George, every show features a blend of hilarious hi-jinks and incredible basketball skills including ball handling, high-flying dunks and a new record-breaking attempt.

Prior to their upcoming performance in Penticton, the Western News caught up with Hops Pearce of the Globetrotters.

Pearce, a Tuckahoe, N.Y. native now in his second year with the Globetrotters, joined the roster after winning the 2018 Dark Horse Dunk Competition. He spoke to what Pentictonites can expect from the Globetrotters, and also chatted about Pearce’s favourite dunks, his personal experience with the Globetrotters, basketball’s growth in Canada, and even how he became an avid unicyclist.

Check out the interview below:

Tickets for the Globetrotters Jan. 30 show at the SOEC can be purchased through Valley First Tickets.

READ MORE: Canadian basketball star Kia Nurse donating to Australia wildfire relief efforts

READ MORE: Indigenous athletes invited to apply for Team B.C.


jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scholarship receives funds from KIJHL

Just Posted

Woman convicted in Salmon Arm love triangle murder granted escorted temporary absences

Monica Sikorski was 17 when she plotted shooting death of 22-year-old Tyler Myers

Shuswap’s water rescue crew preparing for frigid temperatures

New training follows Dec. 9 mission to help a man suffering health problems at remote cabin

Shuswap outdoor skating rinks open to public

Rinks in Celista and Silver Creek ready for outdoor fun

Slight drop in annual Salmon Arm bird count, seed sales spike

Shuswap Naturalist Club bird spotters excited to see several owls

Big projects ahead for Salmon Arm in 2020

Mayor Alan Harrison delivers annual state of the city address

Kids across Canada more at risk of hospitalization from flu this season: doctor

Dr. Theresa Tam said influenza B does not usually peak until February or later

Oliver Health Centre celebrates expansion of ER

B.C.’s Minister of Health was in Oliver for the official opening of the improved emergency department

New book released on the untold Indigenous history of Revelstoke

Swift River is Laura Stovel’s fourth book

Vernon contractor owes company $105K for unpaid work in Yukon

Judge awards Nuway Crushing Ltd. for 2018 work on Haines Highway in Yukon

B.C. offers $5 million equipment loan program to help ailing forest contractors

Local politicians in Port McNeill and Campbell River says local economies are struggling

Harlem Globetrotters’ Hops Pearce is pumped to bring show to Penticton

Less than two weeks to get your tickets to see Globetrotters’ high-flying stunts

Vancouver Island distillery wins award for best Canadian rye whisky

Shelter Point cleans up at Canadian Whisky Awards

Scholarship receives funds from KIJHL

Launched in September, the scholarship is available to all KIJHL players

Editorial: Sympathy for Shuswap snow plowers and adapting to exceptional conditions

Residents acknowledge it has been a difficult winter for road maintenance

Most Read