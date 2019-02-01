Heat take beating in two games vs. Wranglers

With the game tied up at 1-1, 100 Mile House Wranglers forward James Pedersen is knocked to the ice by Chase Heat’s Garrick Ward trying to make a cross ice pass. (Rick Koch photo)

The Chase Heat came out on the wrong side of a home-and-home series against the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Heat took a battering in the Cariboo on a Jan. 25 trip to face the Wranglers in their home arena.

After 15 minutes of back-and-forth play, the Wranglers got on the scoreboard with a goal from Cody Barnes assisted by Nico Hemming and Benjamin Keon. The home team potted another off the stick of Salmon Arm product Harley Bootsma as Russell Hassler of the Heat warmed the bench in the penalty box for interference.

After the first intermission, the Heat’s penalty trouble continued with a tripping call putting Hayden Wiebe away for two minutes. The Wranglers pushed the attack with the man advantage and Garrett Hilton fired the puck by Dylan Barton in net for the Heat.

The Wranglers made it 4-0 just three minutes later off the stick of Tristan Walz. After a fifth Wranglers goal, coach Brad Fox had seen enough and pulled Barton in favour of Geoff Drought.

At the start of the final period the Heat averted a shutout, getting themselves on the board with a power-play goal from Breckin Erichuk assisted by Gavin Mattey and Evan Vinterlik.

Walz got his second of the game with 12 minutes to play, but that was the end of the scoring in a 6-1 defeat for the Heat.

The following night, the teams were the same but the venue had moved to Art Holding Memorial Arena on the shore of the Shuswap.

Buoyed by the cheers of the home crowd the Heat came out strong, scoring four minutes after the opening whistle; the goal was credited to Wiebe with Erichuk and Evan Hughes assisting.

The Wranglers tied the game off the stick of Aidan Morrison before the period was over.

The visitors marked another one in their column in the back half of the third with a goal from Cody Barnes. A scuffle after the goal sent Tony Dennis of the Heat to the box for roughing after the whistle the Wranglers’ Bootsma and Darian Long were penalized for roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Wranglers added two more to their tally in the final two minutes of the period; both were scored by Kolby Page and assisted by Long.

The Wranglers carried the momentum into the third period scoring three more goals before the end of the period.

The Heat will try to collect themselves after two lopsided losses for a Friday night home game against the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Feb. 1 and then a trip to Revelstoke to face off with the Grizzlies the following night.

