Here’s what you need to know about Day 1 at the BC Games

All 18 events kick off on the track, riding ring, fields, courts and lake in the Cowichan Valley

It’s Day 1 of the BC Summer Games here in the Cowichan Valley, with 18 events underway in Duncan, Ladysmith, Chemainus and Mill Bay.

The weekend of sport marks the 40th anniversary since the first Summer Games in Penticton in 1978, and the 31st summer games to be hosted in the province.

You can find the full schedule of competitions today here.

Interesting tidbits you may not have known:

Volunteers will prepare and serve over 32,000 meals in four days of competition

Over 2,100 medals will be awarded at 290 medal presentation ceremonies

During the Games weekend, the transportation system required to move participants around the community ranks as the fourth largest transportation system in the province

Over 3,200 foam mattresses are part of the Games inventory and will be used as beds for participants

