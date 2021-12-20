Hit the lights: Ceremony marks opening of lit trails at Larch Hills

Faces were aglow on the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails Saturday evening.
At 4 p.m. on Dec. 18, the Larch Hills Nordic Society (LHNS) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of loops one and two of the new trail lighting system, and to thank everyone who has contributed to the project.
Phase 1 and 2 of the project involved the placement of LED light standards along approximately 3.4 kilometres of trail. The total project involves lighting just over six kilometres.
To date, LHNS has raised approximately $600,000 towards the project, which early on was estimated to cost about $100,000 per kilometre of trail.
Work on phases three and four is expected to begin in late spring 2022, and be ready for the 2022-23 ski season.
Fore more information, visit www.skilarchhills.ca.
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter