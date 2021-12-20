Cross-country skiers gather for the official opening of the first two phases of the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails lighting project held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Brad Calkins photo)

Hit the lights: Ceremony marks opening of lit trails at Larch Hills

First two phases of project complete

Faces were aglow on the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails Saturday evening.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 18, the Larch Hills Nordic Society (LHNS) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of loops one and two of the new trail lighting system, and to thank everyone who has contributed to the project.

Phase 1 and 2 of the project involved the placement of LED light standards along approximately 3.4 kilometres of trail. The total project involves lighting just over six kilometres.

To date, LHNS has raised approximately $600,000 towards the project, which early on was estimated to cost about $100,000 per kilometre of trail.

Work on phases three and four is expected to begin in late spring 2022, and be ready for the 2022-23 ski season.

Fore more information, visit www.skilarchhills.ca.

Read more: Larch Hills lighting project wins $25,000 runner-up prize in Kraft Heinz Project Play

The Larch Hills Nordic Society hosted a grand opening of phases 1 and 2 of its ongoing trail lighting project at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Shuswap Trails/Facebook photo)

For the official opening of the first 2 phases of the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails lighting project, Larch Hills Nordic Society president Suzy Beckner (holding scissors) receives a hand cutting the ribbon (actually caution tape for buried electrical line) from Larch Hills lighting committee members and guests including MP Mel Arnold, Regional District of the North Okanagan director Denis Delisle, Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Brad Calkins photo)
