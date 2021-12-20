Hit the lights: Ceremony marks opening of lit trails at Larch Hills

Cross-country skiers gather for the official opening of the first two phases of the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails lighting project held Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (Brad Calkins photo)

Faces were aglow on the Larch Hills cross-country ski trails Saturday evening.

At 4 p.m. on Dec. 18, the Larch Hills Nordic Society (LHNS) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of loops one and two of the new trail lighting system, and to thank everyone who has contributed to the project.

Phase 1 and 2 of the project involved the placement of LED light standards along approximately 3.4 kilometres of trail. The total project involves lighting just over six kilometres.

To date, LHNS has raised approximately $600,000 towards the project, which early on was estimated to cost about $100,000 per kilometre of trail.

Work on phases three and four is expected to begin in late spring 2022, and be ready for the 2022-23 ski season.

Fore more information, visit www.skilarchhills.ca.

Read more: Larch Hills lighting project wins $25,000 runner-up prize in Kraft Heinz Project Play

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.