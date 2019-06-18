Hornets take home gold at Interior Spring League Playoffs tournament

The tournament consisted of seven teams from Kamloops to West Kelowna

The PeeWee AA Hornets take home the gold in the Interior Spring League Playoffs over the June 15 weekend. (Photo contributed)

The PeeWee AA Hornets have been crowned the 2019 Spring League Champions in a recent tournament.

Over the June 15 weekend, the team competed in the 2019 Interior Spring League Playoffs against seven teams from Kamloops to West Kelowna. The Hornets went 2-0 in round robin beating Kamloops team #1, 11-6, and COMBA (Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association) team #2, 13-3.

The team won a nail-biting quarterfinal in a rematch with Kamloops team #1, 6-5. In the semifinals Sunday morning, the Hornets faced Kamloops team #2 and came out on top with a 13-2 victory. The Hornets faced Vernon in the finals and the hot bats continued with a 13-4 win earning the title “2019 Peewee AA Spring League Champions.”

According to a press release from the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association, some MVPs from the weekend included: Lucas Mahoney, Eric Thompson, Koen Koppel, Tate Spence and Avery Deisroth.

This team continues its journey in July and August for summer ball and is hoping to make it to Provincials in Comox on the August long weekend.

