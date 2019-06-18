The PeeWee AA Hornets take home the gold in the Interior Spring League Playoffs over the June 15 weekend. (Photo contributed)

Hornets take home gold at Interior Spring League Playoffs tournament

The tournament consisted of seven teams from Kamloops to West Kelowna

  • Jun. 18, 2019 10:30 a.m.
  • Sports

The PeeWee AA Hornets have been crowned the 2019 Spring League Champions in a recent tournament.

Over the June 15 weekend, the team competed in the 2019 Interior Spring League Playoffs against seven teams from Kamloops to West Kelowna. The Hornets went 2-0 in round robin beating Kamloops team #1, 11-6, and COMBA (Central Okanagan Minor Baseball Association) team #2, 13-3.

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Riley Jepson wins baseball award

Read more: Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment

The team won a nail-biting quarterfinal in a rematch with Kamloops team #1, 6-5. In the semifinals Sunday morning, the Hornets faced Kamloops team #2 and came out on top with a 13-2 victory. The Hornets faced Vernon in the finals and the hot bats continued with a 13-4 win earning the title “2019 Peewee AA Spring League Champions.”

According to a press release from the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association, some MVPs from the weekend included: Lucas Mahoney, Eric Thompson, Koen Koppel, Tate Spence and Avery Deisroth.

Read more: Baseball team from Sorrento wins Salmon Arm tournament

Read more: Salmon Arm Minor Baseball short on ball diamonds

This team continues its journey in July and August for summer ball and is hoping to make it to Provincials in Comox on the August long weekend.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘This is unbelievable:’ Raptors dazzled by massive crowds at downtown Toronto parade

Just Posted

Police request public’s help after cat shot in North Shuswap

Chase RCMP seeking information, small calibre bullets lodged in shoulder of pet

Hornets take home gold at Interior Spring League Playoffs tournament

The tournament consisted of seven teams from Kamloops to West Kelowna

Letter: Residents urged to vote for kitchen for Outdoor School

Voting goes until June 23 to receive $100,000 for South Canoe

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mainly sunny

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

Woman brings mortar round to Shuswap RCMP detachment

Chase officers contact the Canadian Forces to dispose of the suspected explosive device

Raptors announcer credited with calming massive crowd after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Mini-horse power lifts spirits at Langley care home

Gunner turned a visit with grandpa a major event for everyone at the residence

Women sue former Vancouver cop over alleged sexual abuse during pimp case

Two women claim James Fisher caused psychological trauma during the Reza Moazami investigation

First ever Indigenous person to join the RCMP to be honoured in B.C.

Hawk Kelly said becoming a Mountie was his dream job as a kid

Survive an Apocalypse in Kelowna with this virtual game

Apocolypse Made Easy is an interactive online survival game

Sexting teens at risk of harms including depression, substance use: study

Use of alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana were also found to be associated with sexting

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

Rascal Flatts extend summer tour to the South Okanagan

Rascal Flatts create a Forever Summer Playlist tour extending it into the fall

RCMP spike belts help nab alleged Okanagan car thieves

RCMP arrested two Kelowna men who attempted to evade two spike belts

Most Read