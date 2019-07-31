HORSESHOE COMPETITION Ray Bogath of Summerland carefully pitches a horseshoe during a one-day tournament in Memorial Park on Saturday. This is the 63rd year the tournament has been hosted by the Summerland Horseshoe Club. Participants from around the region attended. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Horseshoe players compete in Summerland

Tournament on Saturday drew 30 participants from the region

Horseshoe players from around the region gathered in Summerland on Saturday for the 63rd annual horseshoe tournament.

The event, held in Memorial Park, featured 30 players. The oldest was 95.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Okanagan horseshoe players hooked for life

Ron Moser, one of the event organizers, said camaraderie and friendship among the players are factors in the sport’s popularity.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

Just Posted

Salmon Arm court hears of Enderby child pornography charges

Offences alleged to have taken place on March 31 of this year

Accused pleads not guilty in Shuswap cannabis trafficking case

Offences alleged to have taken place in October 2018 in Sicamous

Community bike park in the South Shuswap closed for upgrades

John Evdokimoff bike park in White Lake is temporarily closed

Man charged in connection with Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire to again seek bail

Preliminary inquiry regarding three charges from August 2018 blaze set to begin Sept. 30

Filmmaker sees role for Shuswap on the silver screen

Movie business veteran Dan Rizzuto inspired by surroundings of Salmon Arm

Military pulls back, RCMP ‘scales down’ manhunt for B.C. murder suspects

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run from police for more than two weeks

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

5 new winery, cidery, distillery and brewery tasting rooms to try

Check out this events column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Salmon Arm lacrosse team falls short at provincial championships

Outlaws finish season with two wins, two losses

UPDATE: Education ministry says ‘tabulation anomaly’ in B.C. Grade 12 marks fixed

Province is working with post-secondary institutions to make sure admission isn’t affected

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

Four people die in B.C. Day long weekend crashes each year: ICBC

ICBC and police ask drivers to slow down this long weekend

Column: Teaching a child to fish yields lasting rewards

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Okanagan boil water notice rescinded

Residents of Vernon’s Tronson Road from Kin Beach to Tavistock under boil advisory since Friday

Most Read