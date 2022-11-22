How far?: Selkirks swimmers challenge themselves in 2022 Selkirks Swim-A-Thon

Public invited to pledge swimmers for Dec. 16 event to help raise funds for club expenses

The Selkirks Swim Club will be holding its 2022 Swim-A-Thon on Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. to see how many lengths swimmers can complete in an hour. The public is invited to pledge funds to help support the club. (Selkirks Swim Club photo)

Selkirks swimmers will be swimming for funds, come Dec. 16.

Members of the Selkirks Swim Club will take to the pool in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 16 for the Selkirk-a-thon. They will see how many lengths they can complete in an hour of continuous swimming. The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7.

Proceeds from the 2022 Selkirks Swim-A-Thon will be used to cover club expenses such as equipment purchases, pool rentals, lifeguarding and meet travel. The public is invited to pledge the swimmers to see how many laps they can do. The public is invited to donate online from the club’s Facebook page.

The event will be a fun fundraiser with pizza and prizes afterwards for the swimmers.

fundraiserShuswapSwimming