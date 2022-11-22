The Selkirks Swim Club will be holding its 2022 Swim-A-Thon on Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. to see how many lengths swimmers can complete in an hour. The public is invited to pledge funds to help support the club. (Selkirks Swim Club photo)

The Selkirks Swim Club will be holding its 2022 Swim-A-Thon on Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. to see how many lengths swimmers can complete in an hour. The public is invited to pledge funds to help support the club. (Selkirks Swim Club photo)

How far?: Selkirks swimmers challenge themselves in 2022 Selkirks Swim-A-Thon

Public invited to pledge swimmers for Dec. 16 event to help raise funds for club expenses

Selkirks swimmers will be swimming for funds, come Dec. 16.

Members of the Selkirks Swim Club will take to the pool in Salmon Arm on Friday, Dec. 16 for the Selkirk-a-thon. They will see how many lengths they can complete in an hour of continuous swimming. The event starts at 4 p.m. and ends at 7.

Proceeds from the 2022 Selkirks Swim-A-Thon will be used to cover club expenses such as equipment purchases, pool rentals, lifeguarding and meet travel. The public is invited to pledge the swimmers to see how many laps they can do. The public is invited to donate online from the club’s Facebook page.

The event will be a fun fundraiser with pizza and prizes afterwards for the swimmers.

Read more: New head coach leads Columbia Shuswap Selkirks in first meet of the season

Read more: From love for young people, for adventures, comes Salmon Arm woman’s first book


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

fundraiserShuswapSwimming

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s Joel Waterman is playing for Canada at the World Cup

Just Posted

Krista Hyde, right, and her family. Hyde is running Project Santa Sicamous for the second year in 2022. (Contributed)
Project Santa: Sicamous woman organizes second year of hampers for families in need

The Selkirks Swim Club will be holding its 2022 Swim-A-Thon on Dec. 16 from 4 to 7 p.m. to see how many lengths swimmers can complete in an hour. The public is invited to pledge funds to help support the club. (Selkirks Swim Club photo)
How far?: Selkirks swimmers challenge themselves in 2022 Selkirks Swim-A-Thon

Salmon Arm Silverbacks Keiran Ruscheinski and Lynden Hanvold share a picture with Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students from Hillcrest Elementary, who were at Salmon Arm Fire Hall #3 to drop off donations for the Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Dec. 3, 2021. (File photo)
Shuswap fire departments gearing up for annual food and toy drives

BC Hydro crews responded to a power outage in the South Shuswap caused by a motor vehicle accident on Highway 1 on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (BC Hydro image)
Crash slows traffic on Highway 1 west of Sorrento, knocks out power