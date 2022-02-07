‘Huge success’: Salmon Arm school’s senior girls basketball team going to playoffs

King’s Christian School coach thrilled with success of team, players from Grade 9 to 11

King’s Christian School’s senior girls basketball team is headed to the Valley playoffs later this month in Kelowna.

For the last couple of weeks the team has been ranked among the top 10 single A teams in the province.

“The team is 7-1 so far and is entering their Zone playoffs as the number one seed,” said coach Cristie Jansen. “This guarantees them a berth to the Valley playoffs in Kelowna, which take place February 17-19.”

Jansen explained most senior teams consist of athletes in Grades 11-12.

“At King’s, they’ve put together a team of girls in Grades 9-11 that have proven to be very competitive in their single A zone,” said Jansen. “Leading the way is Grade 9 player Moriah Jansen, who is proving to be a threat on the offensive and defensive ends. Grade 11 players Payton Kerr and Shiloh Jansen, along with many others, are also proving to be consistently strong.”

Jansen said she is amazed by the success of this new team playing at the senior level.

“I knew this group of girls was committed, hard working, and improving all the time, but it’s still hard to believe how well the season is going,” said Jansen. “No matter how we do at Valleys, this year has been a huge success. This young team really does function as a TEAM and I’m super proud.”

