Hyde Mountain Golf Course gearing up for May 1 opening

The course plans to take precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Hyde Mountain Golf Course plans to reopen for the season while heeding measures aimed at stopping transmission of the COVID-19 virus. (File Photo)

Hyde Mountain Golf Course in Sicamous is planning to open up so golfers will be able to play 18 holes while adhering to social distancing recommendations aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.

Course General Manager Bob Genoway said they are optimistic they will be able to open the Golf Course on or before May 1.

Genoway said the course wintered very well and conditions are already looking beautiful.

Read More: Chase concerts, including Cornstock and Canada Day shows cancelled for 2020

Read More: North Okanagan Shuswap school board asked for budget timeline extension

He said when the course opens it will do so with as much care as possible taken to institute social distancing, sanitizing and other measures around COVID-19 prevention.

Genoway said he thinks golf can be a good alternative for people who want to get out for some fresh air and exercise; he but added that caution must be exercised as well in opening the course.

Hyde Mountain’s targeted May 1 opening date is slightly later than the date they opened in previous years. All 18 holes of the course will be open but shuttle service too and from the nearby marina and sit down meals in Hyde Mountain’s restaurant will not be available. Genoway said takeout service from the restaurant is a possibility.

Read More: Okanagan drive-in movie theatre announces opening night

Read More: Salmon Arm RCMP honour fallen comrade

Genoway has been keeping an eye on other golf courses that are currently open in B.C. He said most of them are being very responsible in their policies around preventing the spread of the virus and said Hyde Mountain would do the same. He said he is also following up with health authorities and making decisions based on any new recommendations.

-With Files From Martha Wickett