Hyde Mountain Golf Course plans to reopen for the season while heeding measures aimed at stopping transmission of the COVID-19 virus. (File Photo)

Hyde Mountain Golf Course gearing up for May 1 opening

The course plans to take precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Hyde Mountain Golf Course in Sicamous is planning to open up so golfers will be able to play 18 holes while adhering to social distancing recommendations aimed at combating the spread of COVID-19.

Course General Manager Bob Genoway said they are optimistic they will be able to open the Golf Course on or before May 1.

Genoway said the course wintered very well and conditions are already looking beautiful.

Read More: Chase concerts, including Cornstock and Canada Day shows cancelled for 2020

Read More: North Okanagan Shuswap school board asked for budget timeline extension

He said when the course opens it will do so with as much care as possible taken to institute social distancing, sanitizing and other measures around COVID-19 prevention.

Genoway said he thinks golf can be a good alternative for people who want to get out for some fresh air and exercise; he but added that caution must be exercised as well in opening the course.

Hyde Mountain’s targeted May 1 opening date is slightly later than the date they opened in previous years. All 18 holes of the course will be open but shuttle service too and from the nearby marina and sit down meals in Hyde Mountain’s restaurant will not be available. Genoway said takeout service from the restaurant is a possibility.

Read More: Okanagan drive-in movie theatre announces opening night

Read More: Salmon Arm RCMP honour fallen comrade

Genoway has been keeping an eye on other golf courses that are currently open in B.C. He said most of them are being very responsible in their policies around preventing the spread of the virus and said Hyde Mountain would do the same. He said he is also following up with health authorities and making decisions based on any new recommendations.

-With Files From Martha Wickett

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bengals tab QB Burrow with 1st overall pick in 2020 NFL draft

Just Posted

Hyde Mountain Golf Course gearing up for May 1 opening

The course plans to take precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19.

North Okanagan Shuswap school board asked for budget timeline extension

Education departments occupied with transition to learning-at-home model

Salmon Arm RCMP: ‘When you’re arresting somebody, you’re arresting somebody’

Staff Sergeant talks about policing during COVID-19, difficulties with social distancing

Salmon Arm RCMP honour fallen comrade

Police and firefighters honour victims of Nova Scotia shootings with minute of silence

Salmon Arm RCMP express appreciation for community in wake of Nova Scotia shootings

Across Canada, citizens are asked to wear red, share online support on Friday, April 24

COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix encourage everyone to maintain a physical distance

Man found dead inside vehicle in Kamloops

The death is not suspected to be criminal in nature

Two dead after collision on Highway 97 outside Clinton

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Summerland funeral home provides music each Monday afternoon

Music performances set up to honour those who cannot have funeral or celebration of life services

Princeton faces pandemic in solid financial shape

The municipality is not considering layoffs as this time

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Summerland council considers development permit applications

Seven applications on agenda for April 27, despite COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon hospital staff applaud Okanagan Spirits for gift of clean hands

The Vernon and Kelowna distillery has donated 25,000 bottles of its hand sanitizer

Most Read