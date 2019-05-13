In photos: 2019 Salty Dog Enduro in Salmon Arm

The annual Salty Dog Enduro mountain bike race was an impressive spectacle of skill and endurance on the South Canoe Trails. The May 12 event challenged lone riders and teams of two to complete as many laps of the challenging course as they could within a six-hour time limit.

The course featured exhausting hill climbs followed by speedy and technical downhill sections on the winding dirt trails. With sunny weather and the temperatures exceeding 25 C several riders spoke of the challenge posed by riding the lightly-forested sections of the course under the midday sun.

Along with the six-hour adult ride, the event featured a three-hour U15 enduro over a five-kilometre course.

For the youngest cyclists, the Salty Pup and Jr. Salty Pup races served as a mountain bike competition debut for many of the entrants, age three and older.

Both tires of Joal Borggard’s bike leave the trail as he races downhill nearing the finish line of the 2019 Salty Dog Enduro on Sunday, May 12. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
As spectators look on riders leave the finish line of the Salty Dog Enduro. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Martin Saglorsky races down one of the fast straight stretches of the Salty Dog Enduro course. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Theo Jamieson looks for room to pass Gideon Breugem on a narrow technical section of the U15 Salty Dog course. (Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Warren Coates is all smiles on a downhill section of the Salty Dog course. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Lisa Roberts takes the high line through a sun-drenched section of the South Canoe Trails during the 2019 Salty Dog. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Clay Paradis throws his weight over the back of his bike to keep his wheels down as he rides over a bump during the 2019 Salty Dog. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Colby Large catches some big air off a bump in the course as he nears the finish line of the 2019 Salty Dog. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Julie Kelly hits a sharp banked corner near the finish line of the 2019 Salty Dog. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
A large pack of Salty Pup racers ride through the start and finish area to the sound of loud cheers from spectators. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salty Pup racers get ready to roll on Sunday, May 12 at the South Canoe trails. (Kayleih Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
Finnley Brett takes a hydration break with help from dad Sutra during the Salty Pup event at the Salty Dog Enduro races on the South Canoe trails on Sunday, May 12. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)
Wyn Thingsted kicks it into high gear in the Salty Pups race, part of the Salty Dog Enduro event on Sunday, May 12 at the South Canoe Trails. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

