Deb Skillen takes her second shot at Hole 7 as (left) Jane Herman, Megan Kennedy and Lynda Kynoch look on, hoping she makes the green in two. (Rick Koch photo)

Deb Skillen, along with (left) Jane Herman, Megan Kennedy and Lynda Kynoch, watches her tee shot hoping for that hole-in-one at Hole 5, where there was a chance to win a car, on Sunday, May 5 at Sunshore Golf Course during the annual Team Chase Pink Ribbon golf tournament. Eighteen teams took part in the event. The team of Mike Milner, Linda Milner Daryl Hall and Deb Hall took home first place. (Rick Koch photos)

