Salmon Arm Yeti attempt to take down the Vernon Jackals’ Josh Cooper during action at the SAS Jackson campus field on Saturday, May 25. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Yeti hosted the Vernon Jackals for a Saturday, May 25 contest at the SAS Jackson campus field.

Final score from the game was 47-21 for the Vernon visitors.

Read more: Video: Salmon Arm rugby club takes on New Zealand opponents

Read more: Salmon Arm’s Yeti Rugby Club shows heart in tournament play

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter