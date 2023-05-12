IN PHOTOS: More than 1,000 North Okanagan-Shuswap students take part in Little Mountain Stomp

Grade 1/2 girls round the first bend during their cross-country run at the Little Mountain Stomp in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison has the kindergarten runners line up at the starting line in preparation for their cross-country run at the Little Mountain Stomp in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Shuswap Middle School Grade 6 student Journey Vandergrift can spot the finish line at the Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Kindergarten runners take off from the starting line at the Little Mountain Stomp in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Grade 1/2 girls round the first bend during their cross-country run at the Little Mountain Stomp in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Parkview’s Adelyn VanDooyeweert begins the trail stretch of her race in the Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Carlin Elementary Middle School runner Grade 5 student Charlie Chadwick is on his way to being first to cross the finish line in the Grade 5/6 boys race in the Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Parkview’s Sylus Pedersen can see the finish line as he nears the end of his race in the Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer) Bastion Elementary School runners Hana Brunwald and Sophie Klapstein head up into the trails at the Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event in Salmon Arm on Thursday, May 11, 2023. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

More than 1,000 students from School District 83 elementary and middle schools took part in the Little Mountain Stomp cross-country running event held Thursday morning, May 11, at Little Mountain Park.

The annual fun event has participating students run in grade-specific groupings from the Little Mountain Sports Complex field into the park’s trail system, where they complete a loop designated for their grade category and return to the field to cross the finish line.

