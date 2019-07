In photos: Parade kicks off Girls Only Soccer Camp World Cup fun tournament

Team Canada proudly displays the national flag during the parade before the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament commenced at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) A Girls Only Soccer Camp attendee strikes a pose during the parade before the camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Alena Hamilton shows off her pom-pom skills at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Team Mexico dawned some convincing moustaches for the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Irene Cultum, one of the tournament co-ordinators, leads the parade at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) A member of team America during the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament commenced at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Hannah Mori, a member of team Spain, displays her homemade sign at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Tournament coordinator Tricia Martin, gets into the groove at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Hannah Mori, a member of team Spain, displays her homemade sign at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Melissa Neil proudly shows off her team Mexico flag at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament at Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer) Team Brazil shows their pride at the Girls Only Soccer Camp’s World Cup Tournament commenced Little Mountain Park on Friday, July 19. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The week long Girls Only Soccer Camp wrapped up Friday, July 19 with a World Cup fun tournament at Little Mountain Park.

The players were split into 11 countries and, following a music and dance-filled parade, the tournament began.

