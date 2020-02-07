In photos: Regional figure skating championships in Salmon Arm

Nevaeh Drake from the Armstrong/Enderby Skate Club performs her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Payton Sintich from the Salmon Arm Skate Club glides through her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Tori Martens from the Salmon Arm Skate Club strikes a final pose during her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Hailey Elliott from the Salmon Arm Skate Club prepares for the next part of her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A competitor at the Okanagan figure skating championships coasts over the ice during their routine held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Tori Martens from the Salmon Arm Skate Club rounds a corner during her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Payton Sintich from the Salmon Arm Skate Club glides through her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A competitor at the Okanagan figure skating championships glides over the ice on one knee during their routine held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Bethany Henrie from the Salmon Arm Skate Club takes a moment to prepare herself for her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Cesily Oss from the Salmon Arm Skate Club takes a quick breather to prepare herself for her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Tori Martens from the Salmon Arm Skate Club strikes a pose during her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A competitor at the Okanagan figure skating championships strikes a final pose during their routine held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) Bethany Henrie glides over the ice during her routine at the Okanagan figure skating championships held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer) A competitor at the Okanagan figure skating championships glides over the ice during their routine held at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. (Cameron Thomson - Salmon Arm Observer)

This weekend Salmon Arm is home to the 2020 Okanagan Region Championships for figure skating.

Held at the Shaw Centre from Friday to Saturday, figure skaters from Salmon Arm, Canoe Valley and Vernon will be showing off their routines.

Showcase events, being held Friday, Feb. 7, from 7:10 p.m. to 7:40 p.m., feature almost all of the Salmon Arm skaters performing with costumes and props.

Events continue Saturday, from noon to 7:55 p.m. Sunday will see Salmon Arm skaters perform in all but two events throughout the day, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

