In photos: Salmon Arm gymnasts show off their skills

Taylor Bowden reaches impressive heights as coach Elise Vanderhoek stands ready to spot her on Sunday, June 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Grace Ackerman turns a cartwheel in the midst of an intricate gymnastics demonstration during the Mometum Gymnastics’ parking lot on Sunday, June 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Hailee Pitzoff defies gravity with a flip as part of a demonstration at Momentum Gymnastics’ parking lot party on Sunday, June 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Lilly Miller’s forward momentum carries her through a flip on Sunday, June 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Charlie O’Brien is all smiles during a hand-spring. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Meaghan Kujat participates in the gymnastics demonstration at Momentum Gymnastics’ parking lot party on June 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Elise Vanderhoek flips through the air on Sunday, June 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Kiera Jaeger thrills fellow gymnasts and members of the public with a demonstration at the momentum gymnastics parking lot party on Sunday, June 2. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

A sizeable crowd turned out for the barbecue, dunk tank, gymnastics demonstrations and more at Momentum Gymnastics for their parking lot party fundraiser on June 2.

