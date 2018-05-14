In Photos: Students go cross country

Shuswap elementary students took to the trails once again for School District #83’s cross-Country meet at the Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School’s Max Beckner reaches the final stretch of his first-place run in the Grade 7 heat of the School District #83 cross-country meet at the Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Hillcrest Elementary’s Hudson Deisroth catches his breath while making his way onto the trails in the School District #83 cross-country meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap Middle School students Evan Hollatz, Caillie Vicars, Sophia Torrie, Alyssa Ferster and Kierstin Oschipok are close off the starting line in the Grade 7 run of the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at the Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Carlin Elementary Middle School’s Lauren Williams springs into the final stretch of her run, with fellow Carlin runner Ava Ruckle right behind her, in the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at the Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm West Elementary’s Taylor Alberts keeps her vision unobscured as she heads onto the trails, followed by Bastion Elementary’s Leila Sui and Blakelyn Bridle, and Parkview Elementary’s Ayla Davidson in the girls kindergarten run of the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at the Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bastion Elementary’s Blakelyn Bridle and Parview Elementary’s Ayla Davidson head onto the trails in the girls kindergarten run of the School District #83 Cross Country Meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Parkview Elementary Grade 2 students Kashlyn Davidson and Elise Birmingham keep each other company in the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bastion Elementary Grade 3 student Eden Goldberg is all smiles as the finish line comes into sight during the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

MV Beattie Elementary student Isabel Lake eyes up the hill ahead as she makes her way onto the trails during the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Parkview Elementary Grade 1 student Ryder Davies is happy to see the finish line ahead in the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bastion Elementary’s Arlo Heckrodt is followed closely by Highland Park runners in the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Bastion Elementary Grade 3 student Vienne Bredick and Grade 4 student Trinity Ference race for the finish in the School District #83 Cross-Country Meet at Little Mountain Sports Complex and trail system on Thursday, May 10. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

